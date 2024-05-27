Software QA (Remote CPT/JHB ONLY)

ENVIRONMENT:

CREATE, review and execute software testing specifications being involved in both the Development team as well as mentoring other team members as the next Software QA sought by a leading eCommerce platform. The role includes responsibility for creating and maintaining testing environments, as well as creation and use of automated testing. Applicants will need work experience testing complex software systems, creating & maintaining testing environments, and have a solid understanding of testing concepts and the role of a QA in Scrum. You will also require SQL, OS, VM and software skills.

DUTIES:

Release Management.

Software build processes.

Analysis, design and documentation of software.

User requirement gathering and documentation.

User Acceptance Testing.

Agile Development Methodology/Scrum Management techniques.

Database querying and maintenance.

Maintenance of test and development environments.

Web technologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in testing complex software systems.

SQL skills.

OS, VM and software skills.

Experience creating and maintaining testing environments.

Understanding of testing concepts and the role of a QA in Scrum.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent written and spoken communication skills.

Analytical and logical problem-solving skills.

Good attention to detail.

Open to and willing to give critique.

Genuinely interested in coming up with the best solution.

Constantly learning about the things, they are busy with and sharing with others.

COMMENTS:

