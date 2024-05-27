Technical Analyst

We’re seeking a talented and motivated Technical Analyst to join our growing team. You will have the opportunity to translate Finance business requirements into technical specifications and solutions, and build required workflows, cube views, forms and other functionality, working closely with other functional analysts and technical resources.

Your expertise:

Prior EPM experience

Prior EPM implementation project experience

OneStream experience – Required

Experience with other consolidation solutions e.g., SAP BPC, Hyperion would be advantageous

Agile, DevSecOps experience

Finance qualification

Finance/accounting knowledge/experience

Strong data analysis skills Advanced Excel, SQL/VBA) C# experience would be advantageous



Technical skills

Understanding of finance processes, hierarchies and data, such as: Consolidation other IFRS Regulatory Reporting Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Tax Financial models and cost allocations

Understanding of a typical finance technology and data landscape

Minimum of 1 year of experience with: Experience in designing OneStream Planning and Financial Close Consolidation models and calculations to meet business process and functional requirements Building and working with multi-dimensional cubes Building OneStream data integrations, transformations, and automations using APIs Developing and maintaining the following OneStream objects: Workflow profiles Business confirmation rules Certification questions Data model Data sources and transformation rules Forms or journal templates Cube views, workspaces, dashboards Security profiles Extensibility Experience with end-to-end SIT and UAT cycles



Behavioural skills

Pro-active problem solver. Able to troubleshoot without supervision

Collaborative – Ability to work in a large team imperative due to project size

Bias for action

Detail-oriented

Integrative, systemic thinker

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work under pressure while dealing with unexpected problems in a professional manner

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

