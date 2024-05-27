wordpress web design and graphics

Must have experience in wordpress and web design and graphics

Persons must note the following:

experience in wordpress and web design and graphics

Be presentable and be able to travel into remote areas on the continent

Be very good in accounting and maths

Portuguese an advantage

Be able to work VERY LONG hours including Saturdays

Able to communicate clearly and FLUENT in English

No smoking environment

Strict Ethics, you will be subjected to a polygraph and fingerprints prior to employment

E commerce and data capturing ability with a typing speed of at least 60 wpm essential

If you do NOT make the above criteria please do not apply.

IF you do not have a response within 30 days please note your application has been considered unsuccesful.

Desired Skills:

marketing

quotes

good typing skills

Data Capture

wordpress

woocommerce

Web Design

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position