2442- Java Developer (Senior) – Gauteng Pretoria

Large company located in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role:
- Contract
- Hybrid (2/3 days at the office)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Strong conceptual skills
· Strong knowledge in in software engineering with a focus on cloud architectures
· Very strong knowledge in JAVA, LINUX, AWS technologies and relational databases
· Strong knowledge in version control systems and branching models
· Strong knowledge of [URL Removed] certificates and trust chains
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Strong knowledge in multithreaded concepts
· Strong knowledge in DB optimization
· Experience in API and performance testing
· Typescript.
· REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).
· Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).
· Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.
· Docker/AWS
· Kubernetes/AWS
· Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.
· IoC / Dependency Injection.
· Jira, Confluence.
· Micro Services.
· JAVA/Spring Boot.
· JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).
· HTML5, CSS3.
· CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
· SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
· Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire
· German language skills will be advantageous
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience
· 6+ years’ experience
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).
· Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.
· Executing the required changes through configuration.
· Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.
· Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration security tests including recording of results and change management (transport) activities.
· Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
· Planning of go live milestones, planning, preparation and execution of migration, cutover and Go-Live as well as post Go-Live support activities.
· Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
· Support the troubleshooting, resolving and closing of Production Support tickets (Incidents & Problems tickets) within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).
· User interface transactional solutions.
· Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.
· Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.
· Willing and able to travel
· Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.
· Ensure availability to work on weekends and public holidays when required
· Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Linux
- X.509
- Git
- Jira
- HTML
- CSS