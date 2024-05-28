2442- Java Developer (Senior)

Large company located in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role:

Contract

Hybrid (2/3 days at the office)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Strong conceptual skills

· Strong knowledge in in software engineering with a focus on cloud architectures

· Very strong knowledge in JAVA, LINUX, AWS technologies and relational databases

· Strong knowledge in version control systems and branching models

· Strong knowledge of [URL Removed] certificates and trust chains

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Strong knowledge in multithreaded concepts

· Strong knowledge in DB optimization

· Experience in API and performance testing

· Typescript.

· REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).

· Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).

· Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.

· Docker/AWS

· Kubernetes/AWS

· Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.

· IoC / Dependency Injection.

· Jira, Confluence.

· Micro Services.

· JAVA/Spring Boot.

· JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).

· HTML5, CSS3.

· CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).

· SQL (Oracle, Postgres).

· Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire

· German language skills will be advantageous

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience

· 6+ years’ experience

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

· Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

· Executing the required changes through configuration.

· Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.

· Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration security tests including recording of results and change management (transport) activities.

· Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

· Planning of go live milestones, planning, preparation and execution of migration, cutover and Go-Live as well as post Go-Live support activities.

· Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

· Support the troubleshooting, resolving and closing of Production Support tickets (Incidents & Problems tickets) within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).

· User interface transactional solutions.

· Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.

· Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.

· Willing and able to travel

· Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

· Ensure availability to work on weekends and public holidays when required

· Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

Desired Skills:

Java

Linux

X.509

Git

Jira

HTML

CSS

