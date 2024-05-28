Business Analyst – EE role

Responsible for analyzing business processes, identifying areas for improvement, and implementing solutions to enhance efficiency and productivity. The Business Analyst will work closely with various departments and stakeholders to gather requirements, document processes, and provide recommendations for business process optimization.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Management, or related field.

Proven experience as a Business Analyst or similar role.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Experience with process mapping and documentation tools.

Knowledge of project management methodologies.

DUTIES:

Conduct thorough analysis of current business processes and identify areas for improvement.

Analyse data to assess trends and identify risks.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements.

Develop and maintain detailed process maps, workflows, and other documentation.

Identify and implement process improvements to increase efficiency and productivity.

Work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure successful implementation of process changes.

Conduct regular reviews of processes to identify potential issues and make recommendations for improvement.

Communicate with stakeholders to provide updates and gather feedback on process changes.

Assist with user acceptance testing and provide support during implementation.

Provide training and support to end-users on new processes and systems.

Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices to continuously improve business processes.

Desired Skills:

business processes

business analyst

risk management

business optimization

Learn more/Apply for this position