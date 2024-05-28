Business Analyst II

May 28, 2024

  • Apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organization on medium to large projects / medium risk.
  • Recommend solutions that enable the organization to achieve its goals and to elicit and analyze the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organizational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.

Desired Skills:

  • Communication
  • Facilitating
  • Operations
  • Organizational Tasks
  • Risk Management
  • Solutions
  • Structure

Learn more/Apply for this position