Business Analyst III

- To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organization on large; high risk and complex projects.
- To recommend solutions that enable the organization to achieve its goals.
- To elicit and analyze the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organizational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.
- The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.
Desired Skills:
- Analytical
- Facilitating
- Organization Strategies
- Organizational Tasks
- Performance
- Technology
- Translation