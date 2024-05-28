Business Analyst III – Gauteng Randburg

May 28, 2024

  • To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organization on large; high risk and complex projects.
  • To recommend solutions that enable the organization to achieve its goals.
  • To elicit and analyze the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organizational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.
  • The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical
  • Facilitating
  • Organization Strategies
  • Organizational Tasks
  • Performance
  • Technology
  • Translation

