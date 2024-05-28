Business Intelligence Analyst – Remote Remote

Business Intelligence Analyst

A great opportunity in a niche industry with the responsibility to analyzing, designing, and developing business intelligence solutions for internal and external stakeholders according to requirements. Deliver actionable data insights to aid client acquisition and retention efforts.

Minimum Requirements



Bachelor’s degree / diploma in one of the following fields: Informatics, Computer Science, Statistics, or Information Technology

Integrate with diverse source systems (including but not limited to: In-House, Vendor-based, On-prem and Cloud-based, and Office 365)

5 – 8 years

SSIS (essential)

Power BI (essential)

SSRS (essential)

T-SQL (critical)

SSAS (essential

Dashboard development and automation (essential)

Report development and automation (essential)

Working knowledge of IFRS17 accounting standard (critical) from a data and systems perspective

Desired Skills:

BI

TSQL

POWERBI

