C#.NET Developer at Tax Consulting South African

Vacancy: C#/.Net And Angular Developer

Location: Bryanston/George

Tax Consulting SA is looking to hire a dedicated and experienced C#/.Net developer, preferably with experience as an Angular developer with PowerApps capabilities, or the willingness to learn.

The successful candidate will have a minimum of 4 years’ experience in developing high-quality software solutions and a desire to expand their skills into the PowerApps space. As a key member in the team, you will be responsible for the design, development, and testing/deployment of software solutions to meet our ever-growing clients’ need. We are looking for the next layer of developers to grow our business and provide holistic solutions for our clients.

Required Skills & Attributes:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering or related fields.

Minimum of 4 years’ experience as a C#/.Net and Angular developer, with proven experience.

Experience with PowerApps advantageous, willingness to learn required.

Strong understanding and grasp on software design patterns and principles.

Proficiency in writing SQL queries and working with related databases.

Experience with source control systems such as Git.

Azure and/or SharePoint experience, advantageous.

Proven experience with Agile development methodologies.

Determined problem-solver and excellent communicator.

Ability to work independently and in a team and deliver on tight deadlines.

Key Deliverables:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop software solutions that meet business requirements.

Write clean, well-designed, and efficient code using C#, .Net and Angular.

Develop custom applications using PowerApps and/or learning PowerApps development.

Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of best practices.

Troubleshoot and debug software issues.

Maintain a high level of proficiency in the abovementioned languages.

Desired Skills:

C# programming language

.NET

Asp.Net

Sql Server

debugging skills

Agile

PowerApps

Troubleshooting

HTML

CSS

Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position