C#.NET Developer at Tax Consulting South African

Vacancy: C#/.Net And Angular Developer
Location: Bryanston/George
Tax Consulting SA is looking to hire a dedicated and experienced C#/.Net developer, preferably with experience as an Angular developer with PowerApps capabilities, or the willingness to learn.
The successful candidate will have a minimum of 4 years’ experience in developing high-quality software solutions and a desire to expand their skills into the PowerApps space. As a key member in the team, you will be responsible for the design, development, and testing/deployment of software solutions to meet our ever-growing clients’ need. We are looking for the next layer of developers to grow our business and provide holistic solutions for our clients.
Required Skills & Attributes:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering or related fields.
- Minimum of 4 years’ experience as a C#/.Net and Angular developer, with proven experience.
- Experience with PowerApps advantageous, willingness to learn required.
- Strong understanding and grasp on software design patterns and principles.
- Proficiency in writing SQL queries and working with related databases.
- Experience with source control systems such as Git.
- Azure and/or SharePoint experience, advantageous.
- Proven experience with Agile development methodologies.
- Determined problem-solver and excellent communicator.
- Ability to work independently and in a team and deliver on tight deadlines.
Key Deliverables:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop software solutions that meet business requirements.
- Write clean, well-designed, and efficient code using C#, .Net and Angular.
- Develop custom applications using PowerApps and/or learning PowerApps development.
- Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of best practices.
- Troubleshoot and debug software issues.
- Maintain a high level of proficiency in the abovementioned languages.
Desired Skills:
- C# programming language
- .NET
- Asp.Net
- Sql Server
- debugging skills
- Agile
- PowerApps
- Troubleshooting
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript