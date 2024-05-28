Cloud Engineer: Database Services

May 28, 2024

  • Engage and collaborate with Infrastructure Designers and Platform Owners to review and approve cloud template and patterns
  • Conduct logical deployments of cloud configuration/s
  • Automate cloud services
  • Collaborate with Public Cloud Providers specifically around the integration and consumption of services
  • Maintain and enhance cloud service offerings including portal and catalogue items
  • Ensure all service offerings integrate into ITSM processes (includes infrastructure recoveries, management and delivery according to SLA)
  • Responsible for capacity planning to ensure capacity exists at the right time with the right infrastructure
  • Ensure that enterprise standards and IT governance standards are applied to the cloud infrastructure
  • Report on the performance of the cloud infrastructure and recommend actions where required
  • Act as a third level support to the cloud infrastructure operations team
  • Advise and consult to project workgroups on all cloud related matters
  • Ensure and maintain the stability and reliability of the cloud services
  • Right size the infrastructure as and when required
  • Execute deliverables in line with cloud strategy within agreed timeframes
  • Keep certifications valid and up to date
  • Keep up to date with current industry trends
  • Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values
  • Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise
  • Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities
  • Contribute to the clients culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
  • Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
  • Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking
  • Automation of cloud database services end to end
  • Conduct logical deployments of cloud configuration/s.
  • Maintain and enhance cloud service offerings including portal, catalogue and marketplace items.
  • Ensure that enterprise standards and IT governance standards are applied to the cloud database services.
  • Performance and cost optimization practices.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

  • Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Preferred Qualification

  • Relevant IT related Degree or Diploma

Preferred Certifications

  • Public Cloud Certification and Virtualization Certification (VMware preferable)

Minimum Experience Level

  • 8-10 Years IT infrastructure and operations experience
  • 6+ Years Database administration experience
  • 3+ Years advanced automation/code deployments experience

Technical Knowledge

  • Advanced database management and security best practices
  • Advanced automation deployments
  • Disaster Recovery and business continuity.

Professional Knowledge

  • Networking Knowledge
  • Storage area network infrastructure
  • Database Management
  • Computer Security
  • Disaster Recovery & Business continuity standards
  • Information Technology concepts
  • Systems application Design

Behavioral Competencies

  • Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills
  • Managing Work
  • Influencing
  • Innovation
  • Continuous Improvement
  • Initiating Action
  • Collaborating

Desired Skills:

  • Collaboration
  • Continuous Improvement
  • Costing
  • Increase Engagement
  • Information Systems
  • Performance
  • Planning

