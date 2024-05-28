Cloud Engineer – Database Services – Gauteng Johannesburg

a Giant in the banking sector is on the search for a Cloud Engineer (Database Services) to join their team and to work with world class technologies.

To implement and maintain the the company’s private and hybrid cloud environments in line with their Cloud Strategy in order to optimise IT expenditure and deliver efficiencies through automation.

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Preferred Qualification

Relevant IT related Degree or Diploma

Preferred Certifications

Public Cloud Certifcation and Virtualisation certification (VMware preferable)

Minimum Experience Level

8-10 Years IT infrastructure and operations experience

6+ Years Database administration experience

3+ Years advanced automation/code deployments experience

Technical Knowledge

Advanced database management and security best practices

Advanced automation deployments

Disaster Recovery and business continuity.

Professional Knowledge

Networking Knowledge

Storage area network infrastructure

Database Management

Computer Security

Disaster Recovery Business continuity standards

Information Technology concepts

Systems application Design

Behavioural Competencies

Technical/Professional Knowledge and Skills

Managing Work

Influencing

Innovation

Continuous Improvement

Initiating Action

Collaborating

Job Responsibilities

Engage and collaborate with Infrastructure Designers and Platform Owners to review and approve cloud template and patterns

Conduct logical deployments of cloud configuration/s

Automate cloud services

Collaborate with Public Cloud Providers specifically around the integration and consumption of services

Maintain and enhance cloud service offerings including portal and catalogue items

Ensure all service offerings integrate into ITSM processes (includes infrastructure recoveries, management and delivery according to SLA)

Responsible for capacity planning to ensure capacity exists at the right time with the right infrastructure

Ensure that enterprise standards and IT governance standards are applied to the cloud infrastructure

Report on the performance of the cloud infrastructure and recommend actions where required

Act as a third level support to the cloud infrastructure operations team

Advise and consult to project workgroups on all cloud related matters

Ensure and maintain the stability and reliabitly of the cloud services

Rightsize the infrastructure as and when required

Execute deliverables in line with cloud stategy within agreed timeframes

Keep certifications valid and up to date

Keep up to date with current industry trends

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

