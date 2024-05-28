Cyber Security Specialist

Seeking an experienced and highly skilled Cyber Security Senior Specialist to oversee and manage the cyber security initiatives within the financial services, insurance, and lending sector. The ideal candidate should have a deep understanding of cyber security practices and trends and possess the leadership skills necessary to guide a team of professionals in implementing and maintaining an effective and comprehensive cyber security program. The senior specialist must be able to influence and broker conversation with executive level stakeholders to address cyber risk in VFS and DLS financial services entity
Key accountabilities and decision ownership:
- Take a proactive approach to ongoing evaluation of cyber security policies to ensure security policy adherence related to VFS and DLS
- Support the development and guide a 3-to-5-year Cyber Security Strategy across the DLS and VFS entity.
- Achieve and maintain and target Cyber Security Maturity level for VFS and DLS
- Build relevant Business Cases for key initiatives and existing planned cyber programmes.
-
Design, Develop and Implement a Security Programme for VFS and DLS
-
No or per target Internal Audit findings related to VFS and DLS for Cyber Security
- Ensure a Cyber Security Incident Response Practice is in place across the VFS and DLS entity.
- Promote awareness of security policies, training, and the governance strategy amongst all levels of VFS and DLS to ensure sound security governance is reflected across the entity.
- Actively manage risks on the Cyber Risk Register from intake to resolution
- Communicate risk assessment findings with key stakeholders to develop and monitor risk remediation plans.
- Conduct regular compliance assessments with the Business to ensure that current and emerging risks are being monitored and managed.
- Proactive Control design and implementation guidance provided to the Business.
- Process and Control Compliance Monitoring and Reporting
- Management on the recommended actions
- Tracking and monitoring of audit remediation action implementation
- Design of status reports as well as insight reporting as and when required by Management.
- Lead reporting development with the use of automation and reporting tools to generate Cyber Risk metrics, i.e. KPI’s, KRI’s
- To provide Management with assurance covering controls across the Business environments that there are adequately designed and operating effectively.
- To support Management during audits as well as implement and track Management audit actions to closure
- Provide Management with status update reports as well as insight reporting across all VFS and DLS BUs
Core competencies, knowledge, and experience:
- DegreeRelevant tertiary qualification in Information technology and Minimum of 8 + years of experience in Cyber Security role where you meet business deliverables.
- At least 5+ years’ experience in cyber governance, risk, controls and compliance management in a technology environment
- At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in IT Audit and Assurance management in a Cyber or technology environment
- Knowledge of common information technology management / compliance frameworks such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, SOX, ITIL, COBIT, and NIST
- High level understanding and Knowledge of Cloud Risk, Compliance and Assurance
- Proven experience managing and operating multiple security programs, projects, and initiatives
- An ability to think strategically and drive change
- A deep understanding of Tech Security risks and mitigating solutions
- GSM Network Infrastructure
- A diverse security background with knowledge in several areas including: layered security architecture; internet protocols; firewalls; VPN technologies, IDS/IPS, network access control and network segmentation, anti-malware and spam technologies; risk and vulnerability assessments, and compliance.
- Security concepts related to DNS, routing, authentication, VPN, proxy services and DDOS mitigation technologies
- Windows, UNIX and Linux operating systems
- Web Security & Encryption
- Strong organizational skills and an entrepreneurial drive with a history of recruiting and developing high-performing teams
- Ability to build and manage highly motivated and innovated technical team
- Ability to work under time and resource pressure
- An ability and desire to communicate and work with a broad set of stakeholders
- A customer-focused, responsive, and transparent attitude
Desired Skills:
- Cyber security
- Compliance frameworks
- Risk governance
- Cloud risk
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree