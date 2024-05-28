DEVOPS ENGINEER
LOCATION CENTURION
POSITION TYPE PERMANENT
QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or similar.
- Must have Agile development certification (Scrum).
- Preferred certifications in Microsoft solutions such as Azure and Power Platform
- EXPERIENCE
- 5 years of working experience with application development and support.
- Proficiency in one or more coding languages (e.g. AS, HTML 5, C#, .NET, Web, Java, XML, JavaScript, CSS and Python).
- Experience with CI/CD tools and development platforms (e.g., Azure DevOps, GitHub, Jenkins, CircleCi, Docker, GitLab, Kubernetes).
- Experience with Agile development and a strong understanding of DevOps principles.
JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES
- Streamline the software development lifecycle by identifying pain points and productivity barriers and determining ways to resolve them.
- Collaborate closely with development teams to understand their current build and release processes and make recommendations for improvement.
- Partner with cross-functional stakeholders, including development, operations, quality assurance, and security, to streamline processes.
- Guide development teams to improve the performance and operability of the solutions they develop.
- Build and maintain the CI/CD pipelines to improve developer productivity, agility, and code quality.
- Develop and continuously improve automation solutions (including testing) to enable teams to build and deploy code efficiently and consistently.
- Build automated testing to reduce manual effort and improve product quality.
- Ensure that systems meet business and customer needs for reliability and availability.
- Monitor and manage application performance and service quality, including initial troubleshooting, debugging, identification of root causes, and issue resolution.
- Work closely with cross-functional stakeholders to analyze and troubleshoot complex production issues.
Desired Skills:
- S HTML 5 C# .NET Web Java XML JavaScript CSS and Python)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree