DEVOPS ENGINEER

May 28, 2024

DEVOPS ENGINEER

LOCATION CENTURION
POSITION TYPE PERMANENT

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or similar.
  • Must have Agile development certification (Scrum).
  • Preferred certifications in Microsoft solutions such as Azure and Power Platform
  • EXPERIENCE
  • 5 years of working experience with application development and support.
  • Proficiency in one or more coding languages (e.g. AS, HTML 5, C#, .NET, Web, Java, XML, JavaScript, CSS and Python).
  • Experience with CI/CD tools and development platforms (e.g., Azure DevOps, GitHub, Jenkins, CircleCi, Docker, GitLab, Kubernetes).
  • Experience with Agile development and a strong understanding of DevOps principles.
    JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES
  • Streamline the software development lifecycle by identifying pain points and productivity barriers and determining ways to resolve them.
  • Collaborate closely with development teams to understand their current build and release processes and make recommendations for improvement.
  • Partner with cross-functional stakeholders, including development, operations, quality assurance, and security, to streamline processes.
  • Guide development teams to improve the performance and operability of the solutions they develop.
  • Build and maintain the CI/CD pipelines to improve developer productivity, agility, and code quality.
  • Develop and continuously improve automation solutions (including testing) to enable teams to build and deploy code efficiently and consistently.
  • Build automated testing to reduce manual effort and improve product quality.
  • Ensure that systems meet business and customer needs for reliability and availability.
  • Monitor and manage application performance and service quality, including initial troubleshooting, debugging, identification of root causes, and issue resolution.
  • Work closely with cross-functional stakeholders to analyze and troubleshoot complex production issues.

Desired Skills:

  • S HTML 5 C# .NET Web Java XML JavaScript CSS and Python)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position