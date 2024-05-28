Dynamics 365 Solutions Architect (Customer Engagement) – Remote Remote

12 MONTH CONTRACT

Our client in the Consulting Service industry has a contract vacancy for a Solutions Architect.

Solutions Consultant is an experienced professional who provides expert advice to organisations on how best to use our solutions in achieving their business objectives and is actively involved with the clients in implementing these solutions. As external consultants, your expertise is provided to clients on a project basis so you will engage with multiple and changing clients throughout your career with us – you may even work on different client projects simultaneously. A project can last days, weeks or months. A flexible attitude to working patterns is essential as travel to clients and working on multiple clients / projects is common place. Whilst on projects, consultants are mainly based on the client site with a minimum amount of time spent at the office.

The Solutions Architect role is as an architect for the Company’s solutions in their relevant competency. They are subject matter experts in their chosen competency. They lead the technical consultants on projects ensuring that the planned architecture and best practice is used. This role entails strong leadership, problem solving, and technical depth and innovation skills.

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT QUALIFY

A Solutions Architect is responsible for the implementation of the design and the testing and maintenance of solutions. Specifically:

Deep and extensive working knowledge of solutions within your primary competency.

Produce technical specifications and system architecture diagrams.

Oversee the development of the solution from a best practice IP adoption and the robustness of the solution.

Assists in solving highly complex technical problems, works with other leaders within the business as needed, and escalates resolution when appropriate.

Tackling complex problems and advanced coding, including performance optimisation.

Take into account the current and future architectural requirements for the solution.

Conducting of code reviews.

Ensuring the adoption of the architectural and development standards by the implementation team.

Leadership of technical resources within the context of a project.

Work on actively improving the processes and efficiencies of the technical teams.

Act as the trusted technical advisor to the client and project team members.

Conducting of relevant workshops.

Conduct Design workshops with Business Analyst to ensure the best solution is being implemented.

Translate the BRD into the technical specification.

Actively troubleshoot issues that arise at client sites.

Oversee multiple projects at any one time.

Assure deliverables are at the expected quality.

Come up with innovative approaches to delivering more efficiently.

Work with the project leadership in definition of tasks, delivery timeframes and Priorities.

Ability to mentor members of the team.

Driving delivery and task oriented – deliver the required tasks in the expected time frame.

Escalate any issues timeously and clearly.

Ensure delivery of solutions within the allocated project timeframes.

Ensure discrete handling of all business information, particularly where confidential information is concerned.

Communicate with immediate manager, People Manager, other company department heads and employees, co-workers, clients and other individuals to co-ordinate work activities, review status of work, exchange information, resolve problems or give/receive advice/direction.

Administration: maintain an updated Microsoft Office Outlook calendar; completion of any required administration timeously (e.g. response on performance reviews): weekly timesheets, etc.

Travel locally, as required, to conduct the company’s business.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Professional Certification

Microsoft technical skills – Solution Architect

Ability to upskill on relevant technologies

