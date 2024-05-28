Enterprise Architect

Are you a seasoned IT professional with a strong background in IT Governance, Enterprise Architecture, or Software Development? We’re looking for someone like you to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to leverage your expertise and contribute to the success of our organization. Whether you have a passion for governance, architecture, or development, we have exciting opportunities for you to explore.

Purpose:

Work in liaison with business stakeholders to develop Business Architecture Roadmaps containing tactical and strategic initiatives to reach target business capabilities.

Identify and resolve dependencies and impacts across the architecture landscape.

What you’ll do:

You will be responsible for driving systems strategy integrating diverse systems into a coherent enterprise model.

Use your expert knowledge in TOGAF, COBIT, ZACHMAN, and UML to establish functional architecture and take the business to its next exciting level.

Accountable for: Developing, and maintaining the organization’s IT architecture. Review and evaluate the current state of the organization architecture (‘as-is) to identify duplications, what is working, and what is not working, and measure the health of key business processes that are supported by the current architecture. Recommend and develop the future state-to-be architecture to ensure a road map for the organization to follow. Build the transition architecture to connect the current to the future state by creating an iterative roadmap to get to the desired state. Recommend and provide changes to the business in easily digestible iterative changes instead of a ‘big bang’ approach where everything needs to change at once. Work in liaison with business stakeholders to develop Business Architecture Roadmaps containing tactical and strategic initiatives to reach target business capabilities. Identify and resolve dependencies and impacts across the architecture landscape. Design solutions based on business requirements that align with Reference Architecture policies and standards. Provide expertise in designing solutions for custom requirements. Collaborate with internal/external stakeholders and conduct stakeholder reviews of architecture roadmaps and designs. Determine Enterprise Architecture policy and standards definition and evolution and work with PMO to coordinate project pipeline management. Engage relevant peers from other disciplines or domains during the implementation of Solution Architecture/Design. Evangelize and syndicate high-level Enterprise Architect strategy across the enterprise and to the Company’s key stakeholders. Accountable for building a defined life cycle around reviewing the future state enterprise architecture.



Qualifications Required:

BSC Computer Science Degree / BTech Information Technology.

Your Expertise:

10 years experience in an enterprise software development position.

5 years experience in an Enterprise/Solution Architect role.

TOGAF certification is an added advantage.

Familiar with the relevant Information Technology governance and legislative framework (such as COBIT, ITIL, TOGAF, SDLC, ASAP, SOA).

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position – Hybrid (up to two days per week onsite)

Location: Centurion

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

