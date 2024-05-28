Fullstack Developer/DevOps Engineer – 2228 – Gauteng Pretoria

Large company located in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role:
- Contract
- Hybrid (2/3 days at the office)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
– Backend:
o At least 3-5 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)
o At least 3 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus
o At least 3 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)
– Frontend:
o At least 2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies
JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS
Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
– Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Changement)
– Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
– Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
– Experience breaking down requirements into individual task/user stories.
– Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
– Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g. Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)
– Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)
– Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices
– Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)
– Good communication skills, dealing with multiple stakeholders
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.
– 5 years’ experience developing in Java
– 3 years’ experience in frontend development
– 1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
– Operations (2nd and 3rd level)
– Development of new functionality (backend, frontend)
– Changes to the existing solution
– Development of automated test for the solution
– Further improving the automated test coverage of the solution
– Development of API to the backend
– Functional and technical refinement of new solutions
– Maintenance and functional enhancement of the solution
– Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles and rollouts
– Quality checks in regards of development across all teams (BMW ZA, BMW Germany, 3rd party supplier)
– Breaking down requirements into individual tasks and user stories
– Working in Sprints and ensuring delivery of topics in your responsibility
Desired Skills:
- Java EE
- Spring
- Spring Boot or Quarkus
- Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- HTML 5
- CSS
- Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
- Docker
- Terraform