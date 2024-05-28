Fullstack Developer/DevOps Engineer – 2228

Large company located in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role:

Contract

Hybrid (2/3 days at the office)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

– Backend:

o At least 3-5 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)

o At least 3 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus

o At least 3 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)

– Frontend:

o At least 2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies

JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS

Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

– Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Changement)

– Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)

– Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

– Experience breaking down requirements into individual task/user stories.

– Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

– Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g. Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)

– Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)

– Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices

– Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)

– Good communication skills, dealing with multiple stakeholders

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.

– 5 years’ experience developing in Java

– 3 years’ experience in frontend development

– 1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

– Operations (2nd and 3rd level)

– Development of new functionality (backend, frontend)

– Changes to the existing solution

– Development of automated test for the solution

– Further improving the automated test coverage of the solution

– Development of API to the backend

– Functional and technical refinement of new solutions

– Maintenance and functional enhancement of the solution

– Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles and rollouts

– Quality checks in regards of development across all teams (BMW ZA, BMW Germany, 3rd party supplier)

– Breaking down requirements into individual tasks and user stories

– Working in Sprints and ensuring delivery of topics in your responsibility

Desired Skills:

Java EE

Spring

Spring Boot or Quarkus

Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)

JavaScript

Typescript

HTML 5

CSS

Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Docker

Terraform

