Functional Analyst at Accenture

Functional Analyst

Location: Johannesburg/Cape Town South Africa

Are you ready to be part of a transformational journey that will reshape the digital landscape of Africa? Accenture has partnered with a leading Pan-African telecommunications company and has launched a groundbreaking Software Engineering Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team and grow your career at the forefront of technological advancement, as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa

Function Analyst

Role Summary

We are looking for a vibrant, analytical and innovative individual to work as a Senior Business Analyst in an agile, Telco environment.

Responsibilities

Create detailed requirement documentation, user stories, use cases and process flows diagrams.

Facilitate workshops and meetings to gather feedback, resolve conflicts, and make informed decisions.

Foster a collaborative and high performing team environment, promoting transparency, trust, and open communication.

Review business requirements specification and high technical design specifications.

Create and oversee business and functional requirements specifications(FRS) in support of business processes

Communicates closely with developers to clarify functional requirements and address any questions or issues.

Support the development team in achieving their goals, providing guidance on best practices and Agile principles.

Collaborates with testing teams to define test cases based on functional requirements.

Encourage a culture of learning, adaptability, and innovation within the team.

Collaborate with stakeholders to elicit, document, and

prioritise requirements, user stories, and acceptance criteria.

Conduct interviews, workshops, and research to understand business processes and identify improvement opportunities.

Analyse and prioritise requirements, ensuring they are clear, concise, and aligned with business goals.

Preferred Skills

Coaching/mentoring

Process/continuous improvement

Facilitation

Technical proficiency

Customer Focus

Modelling and Design

Problem-Solving

Proven ability to work independently and as a team member

Good communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills

Good organizational, multi-tasking, and time-management skills

The team will be based in Johannesburg, Gauteng-South Africa; following a hybrid working model.

Why join us?

• We are a top employer in South Africa with certified excellence in employee conditions

• We offer a transparent, fast paced approach career progression, with a focus on your strengths and continuous coaching from senior colleagues

• You will benefit from working alongside Accenture experts who are solving some of the biggest industry challenges with innovative thinking and pioneering tools

• Flexible work arrangements and a range of benefits including competitive rewards

• You will have access to state-of-the-art technology that will give you the opportunity to deepen your existing skills even as you help create the latest business trends

• You will also have opportunities to make a difference to the communities in which we work and live

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability.

We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes through our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at [URL Removed]

Qualifications

Qualification & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field

Minimum of 5+ years of experience in Business/Functional Analysis or a related field

Experience following an agile methodology

Tools Experience JIRA/Octane, Confluence, draw io, miro Canva

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills

Telco Experience is preferred

