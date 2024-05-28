Information Security Officer

Our client is in search of a highly skilled and detail-oriented Information Security Officer with experience in safeguarding organizational information and systems. Expertise in developing, implementing, and managing comprehensive security programs to protect against cyber threats.

What you’ll do:

The candidate will be responsible for the overall planning, governance, and successful delivery of the companies Cyber Security Strategy.

Develop and Implement Cybersecurity policies, standards, and guidelines.

Build and manage a strong team capable of managing cyber risks and responding to day-to-day threats.

Establish strong governance and assurance controls and processes to continuously measure and improve coverage and operating

Conduct period risk assessments to proactively identity and mitigate cyber risks.

Engage with business units to ensure consistent application of cybersecurity controls across all business processes, projects, and technology systems.

technology systems.

Partner with stakeholders across business units to cultivate a strong culture of cyber security at all levels, underpinned by a comprehensive ICS training and awareness plan.

comprehensive ICS training and awareness plan.

Measure and Monitor Cybersecurity risk profile and posture and report to appropriate committees and stakeholders.

Monitor local regulatory and technical developments to ensure that cybersecurity policies are in line with these developments and engage.

Participate and represent cybersecurity risks in various committees and forums to provide updates and influence positive outcomes for the

business.

Support audits (External and Internal) and reviews including regulatory reviews.

Conduct Security assessment.

Development of educational programs in security awareness.

Educating staff about security software and best practices for information security.

Your expertise:

5 years’ experience in Cyber Security.

Framework Knowledge of Security best practices (CIA/ITIL/NIST/ISO).

Experience with implementing Policies and controls.

Experience with Cloud computing security.

Must have experience in developing and implementation of Cybersecurity policies, standards, and guidelines.

Planning, governance, and successful delivery of the companies Cyber Security Strategy.

Qualifications required:

Matric relevant tertiary qualification.

One or more of the below certifications would be advantageous: CISSP: Certified Information Systems Security Professional CISA: Certified Information Systems Auditor CISM: Certified Information Security Manager KPAs



Skills attribute:

Ability to work with and influence remote teams.

Ability to educate a nontechnical audience about various security measures.

Strong planning, communication (written and verbal), presentation, negotiation, and facilitation skills.

Strong leadership and management skills.

The ability to find innovative ways to resolve problems

Cognitive:

Reasoning: Quick evaluator of facts vs ideas or theory

Analytical, methodical and logical thinker

Intuitive and innovative problem solver

Application: using ideas or knowledge in new areas

Acute attention to detail

Behavioural:



Goal setting and planning

Process driven.

Effective communicator

Well-developed resource management skills

Ability to effectively engage both senior and junior staff.

Ability to cope with and handle variable workload.

Ability to work without close supervision.

Well-developed inter-personal skills

Able to self-correct and be flexible / adapt to change.

Highly ethical and honest

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Remote but able to commute to the office when required

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

