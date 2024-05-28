Information Security Officer

May 28, 2024

Our client is in search of a highly skilled and detail-oriented Information Security Officer with experience in safeguarding organizational information and systems. Expertise in developing, implementing, and managing comprehensive security programs to protect against cyber threats.

What you’ll do:

The candidate will be responsible for the overall planning, governance, and successful delivery of the companies Cyber Security Strategy.

  • Develop and Implement Cybersecurity policies, standards, and guidelines.

  • Build and manage a strong team capable of managing cyber risks and responding to day-to-day threats.

  • Establish strong governance and assurance controls and processes to continuously measure and improve coverage and operating
    effectiveness of period risk assessments to proactively identity and mitigate cyber risks.

  • Engage with business units to ensure consistent application of cybersecurity controls across all business processes, projects, and
    technology systems.

  • Partner with stakeholders across business units to cultivate a strong culture of cyber security at all levels, underpinned by a
    comprehensive ICS training and awareness plan.

  • Measure and Monitor Cybersecurity risk profile and posture and report to appropriate committees and stakeholders.

  • Monitor local regulatory and technical developments to ensure that cybersecurity policies are in line with these developments and engage.

  • Participate and represent cybersecurity risks in various committees and forums to provide updates and influence positive outcomes for the
    business.

  • Support audits (External and Internal) and reviews including regulatory reviews.

  • Conduct Security assessment.

  • Development of educational programs in security awareness.

  • Educating staff about security software and best practices for information security.

Your expertise:

  • 5 years’ experience in Cyber Security.

  • Framework Knowledge of Security best practices (CIA/ITIL/NIST/ISO).

  • Experience with implementing Policies and controls.

  • Experience with Cloud computing security.

  • Must have experience in developing and implementation of Cybersecurity policies, standards, and guidelines.

  • Planning, governance, and successful delivery of the companies Cyber Security Strategy.

Qualifications required:

  • Matric relevant tertiary qualification.

  • One or more of the below certifications would be advantageous:

    • CISSP: Certified Information Systems Security Professional

    • CISA: Certified Information Systems Auditor

    • CISM: Certified Information Security Manager KPAs

Skills attribute:

  • Ability to work with and influence remote teams.

  • Ability to educate a nontechnical audience about various security measures.

  • Strong planning, communication (written and verbal), presentation, negotiation, and facilitation skills.

  • Strong leadership and management skills.

  • The ability to find innovative ways to resolve problems

Cognitive:

  • Reasoning: Quick evaluator of facts vs ideas or theory

  • Analytical, methodical and logical thinker

  • Intuitive and innovative problem solver

  • Application: using ideas or knowledge in new areas

  • Acute attention to detail

Behavioural:

  • Goal setting and planning

  • Process driven.

  • Effective communicator

  • Well-developed resource management skills

  • Ability to effectively engage both senior and junior staff.

  • Ability to cope with and handle variable workload.

  • Ability to work without close supervision.

  • Well-developed inter-personal skills

  • Able to self-correct and be flexible / adapt to change.

  • Highly ethical and honest

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position

  • Location: Remote but able to commute to the office when required

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

