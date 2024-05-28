IT Helpdesk Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role: IT Helpdesk Technician

Location: Fourways. Johannesburg

Company: A leading and growing MSP with over 30 years’ experience are looking for a IT Helpdesk Technician to join their dynamic and friendly team.

Provide 24×7 support and maintenance Microsoft Servers environment: Initially nightshift: 10pm-5am

Fault Resolution and Troubleshooting and provide support & technical advice to clients

Implement and/or coordinate system updates and replacement of ‘old’ versions

Ensure networks & servers are fully operational

Administration: Conduct User, Network printer, Administrate Email & Web access and Anti-Virus Solutions

Monitoring: security events & ensure compliance with Security Policy, Backups and SAN issues, Operational systems, Network and Server performance

Maintain network operations, applications and operating systems, process any follow up action, perform all call resolutions related to assigned areas and ensure Compliance with

Requirements:

Min 2 years Support Experience

Server 2000, Server 2003, SBS Server up to Server 2012

TCP/IP Printing

Basic understanding of networking, Server hardware and MS Office Suite

Windows XP and Windows 7 and solid Windows operating system (OS) knowledge

Active Directory

Exchange Server [Phone Number Removed]; advantage)

Matric

N+ and A+

Nice to have MCSE certified or MCIPT or a IT Diploma

Desired Skills:

IT

Helpdesk Technician

N+

A+

