IT Helpdesk Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 28, 2024

Role: IT Helpdesk Technician
Location: Fourways. Johannesburg
Company: A leading and growing MSP with over 30 years’ experience are looking for a IT Helpdesk Technician to join their dynamic and friendly team.

  • Provide 24×7 support and maintenance Microsoft Servers environment: Initially nightshift: 10pm-5am
  • Fault Resolution and Troubleshooting and provide support & technical advice to clients
  • Implement and/or coordinate system updates and replacement of ‘old’ versions
  • Ensure networks & servers are fully operational
  • Administration: Conduct User, Network printer, Administrate Email & Web access and Anti-Virus Solutions
  • Monitoring: security events & ensure compliance with Security Policy, Backups and SAN issues, Operational systems, Network and Server performance
  • Maintain network operations, applications and operating systems, process any follow up action, perform all call resolutions related to assigned areas and ensure Compliance with

Requirements:

  • Min 2 years Support Experience
  • Server 2000, Server 2003, SBS Server up to Server 2012
  • TCP/IP Printing
  • Basic understanding of networking, Server hardware and MS Office Suite
  • Windows XP and Windows 7 and solid Windows operating system (OS) knowledge
  • Active Directory
  • Exchange Server [Phone Number Removed]; advantage)
  • Matric
  • N+ and A+
  • Nice to have MCSE certified or MCIPT or a IT Diploma

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Helpdesk Technician
  • N+
  • A+

