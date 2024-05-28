Role: IT Helpdesk Technician
Location: Fourways. Johannesburg
Company: A leading and growing MSP with over 30 years’ experience are looking for a IT Helpdesk Technician to join their dynamic and friendly team.
- Provide 24×7 support and maintenance Microsoft Servers environment: Initially nightshift: 10pm-5am
- Fault Resolution and Troubleshooting and provide support & technical advice to clients
- Implement and/or coordinate system updates and replacement of ‘old’ versions
- Ensure networks & servers are fully operational
- Administration: Conduct User, Network printer, Administrate Email & Web access and Anti-Virus Solutions
- Monitoring: security events & ensure compliance with Security Policy, Backups and SAN issues, Operational systems, Network and Server performance
- Maintain network operations, applications and operating systems, process any follow up action, perform all call resolutions related to assigned areas and ensure Compliance with
Requirements:
- Min 2 years Support Experience
- Server 2000, Server 2003, SBS Server up to Server 2012
- TCP/IP Printing
- Basic understanding of networking, Server hardware and MS Office Suite
- Windows XP and Windows 7 and solid Windows operating system (OS) knowledge
- Active Directory
- Exchange Server [Phone Number Removed]; advantage)
- Matric
- N+ and A+
- Nice to have MCSE certified or MCIPT or a IT Diploma
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Helpdesk Technician
- N+
- A+