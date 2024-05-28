NATURAL Application Senior Developer at Accenture

To efficiently code, debug and unit test complex programs. This includes new development and or modifications to existing programs on a Supply Chain system. Compile designs for simple to moderate to complex programs. To investigate user requests in order to determine and correct root cause of incidents. Assist business analyst with definition and analysis of enhancements and new developments. Work with users to define program and system requirements as required Prepare complete system documentation in the design, programming, testing and release phases of the system development life cycle. Provide documentation support to project team, including maintenance of technical documentation, user manuals, and training materials. Architect the development strategy for applications and components Implement and set security and data direction for the coding work Ensure communication from and to the technical architect of any issues that may affect any other areas of the project. Ensure maintenance activities are in line with Service Level Agreements or other business requirements. Provide technical expertise and guidance to production support staff. Lead code and quality management reviews.

Qualifications

Three years relevant industry related tertiary qualification Minimum 10 years working experience in Natural, Construct and Adabas Must be a South African Citizen

