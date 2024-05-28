PowerBI Consultant – Remote Remote

Companies of all sizes successfully rely on our client’s management and IT consulting to solve relevant BI, planning and digitization challenges efficiently, modernly and reliably.

They combine the strategic vision and commitment of a founder-managed company with the dynamism of a technology start-up.

But there is MORE!

If you prefer a FULLY remote role, but still within a collaborative and engaged team environment – then look no further!

Do you recognize yourself in this short profile:



I am passionate about data, KPIs, dashboard and all that goes with it

I like to develop digital solutions for complex situations and can communicate them understandably, implement them independently and implement them.

I am a winning personality, I have an analytical way of thinking and I like to be technologically up-to-date.

… then you might be the right person for us.



Which requirements should you meet:

Practical experience with MS Power BI

Affinity for data, experience with common DWH modelling

Commitment and experience count for us, whether you have gained this in a (relevant) study or in your job

Very good business/economically knowledge

Experience in consulting is an advantage but not a must, with us you will learn every-thing it takes to achieve the best results in any situation

A relevant network on the common business platforms (LinkedIn, Xing) emphasizes your seniority

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Independent and performance-oriented

Very good knowledge of English; German skills are a plus but not a must

What can you expect:



Project management, conception and implementation of demanding projects

Accompaniment of the customer: From sales support to company-wide roll-out

With appropriate experience and suitability: Assumption of further responsibilities, e.g. deputy lead consultant, technological division manager, etc.

Why us:

Efficient hierarchies and decision paths as well as long-term development opportunities

Fair remuneration

Trust working time model

Location: South Africa (Remote work)

Desired Skills:

PowerBI Consultant

BI Developer

PowerBI Developer

MS BI Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position