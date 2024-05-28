SAP Authorisations Consultant

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role:

Contract

Hybrid (2/3 days at the office)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· SAP ERP Authorisations

· SAP BW Authorisations

· SAP GRC

· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Functional knowledge of SAP Modules EWM, WM & MM.

· ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).

· Ability to understand, speak and write German language will be advantageous.

· Excellent interpersonal skills to communicate effectively (verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.

· Good time management and organisational skills.

· Willingness to engage with foreign customers and be sensitive to possible language barriers and culture differences.

· Willingness and ability to work on weekends and public holidays on implementation and operations (IT Support) related tasks.

· Proactive and take personal initiative when appropriate – self-starter.

· Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

· Problem solving skills

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· SAP Authorisation Certification

· 3-5+ years’ SAP Authorisations experience

· ITPM Agile 2.0

· Confluence

· Agile Working Model

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

· Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

· Executing the required changes through configuration.

· Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.

· Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration security tests including recording of results and change management (transport) activities.

· Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

· Planning of go live milestones, planning, preparation and execution of migration, cutover and Go-Live as well as post Go-Live support activities.

· Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

· Support the troubleshooting, resolving and closing of Production Support tickets (Incidents & Problems tickets) within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).

· User interface transactional solutions.

· Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.

· Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.

· Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

· Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

· Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

· Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

· Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

· Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Desired Skills:

SAP ERP Authorisations

SAP BW Authorisations

SAP GRC

Functional knowledge of SAP Modules EWM

WM & MM

Learn more/Apply for this position