SAP Authorisations Consultant

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role:
- Contract
- Hybrid (2/3 days at the office)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· SAP ERP Authorisations
· SAP BW Authorisations
· SAP GRC
· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Functional knowledge of SAP Modules EWM, WM & MM.
· ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).
· Ability to understand, speak and write German language will be advantageous.
· Excellent interpersonal skills to communicate effectively (verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users.
· Good time management and organisational skills.
· Willingness to engage with foreign customers and be sensitive to possible language barriers and culture differences.
· Willingness and ability to work on weekends and public holidays on implementation and operations (IT Support) related tasks.
· Proactive and take personal initiative when appropriate – self-starter.
· Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).
· Problem solving skills
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· SAP Authorisation Certification
· 3-5+ years’ SAP Authorisations experience
· ITPM Agile 2.0
· Confluence
· Agile Working Model
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).
· Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.
· Executing the required changes through configuration.
· Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.
Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration security tests including recording of results and change management (transport) activities.
· Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
· Planning of go live milestones, planning, preparation and execution of migration, cutover and Go-Live as well as post Go-Live support activities.
· Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
· Support the troubleshooting, resolving and closing of Production Support tickets (Incidents & Problems tickets) within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).
· User interface transactional solutions.
Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.
· Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.
· Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.
· Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).
· Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
· Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
· Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
· Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
