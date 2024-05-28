SAP EWM Consultant T_2820

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role

Role Title (Role Level): SAP EWM Consultant (Senior)

Product / Feature Team Information (if applicable)

GRIT (Goods Receipt & Steering Inbound Traffic)

PKT Mexico Start-up

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· At least 5 years’ experience in SAP EWM as a functional IT consultant (process design, customizing and specifications for enhancements and new processes)

· At least 8 years’ experience in SAP WM(R/3)

· SAP EWM S/4 decentral experience

· At least 8 years’ experience in SAP Logistics (integration WM to IM, LE, MM, SD and FI-integration)

· Good Understanding of SAP Transportation Management

· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Good understanding of SAP & SAP S/4 HANA (e.g., Solution Manager)

· Capable to analyse EWM / WM functionality by debugging code.

· Agile experience (e.g., scrum/kanban)

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Relevant degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field or similar qualification.

· 5 years’ experience as functional IT EWM functional consultant.

· 10 years’ experience as functional consultant in SAP Logistics Modules

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· We work in a DevOps team together with international IT and business product teams:

· Close coordination with developers to make go lives safe and successful.

· Following up on incident tickets to make long term improvement.

· Actively making suggestions to reduce the number of problem tickets.

· Proactive improvements in daily IT operations.

WHAT DO WE OFFER YOU?

· Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes

· Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period

· High Work-Life balance

· Remote / On-site work location flexibility

· Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment

· Modern, state-of-the-art offices

· Dynamic Global Team collaboration

· Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology

