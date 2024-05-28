SAP EWM Consultant T_2820

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role
Role Title (Role Level): SAP EWM Consultant (Senior)
Product / Feature Team Information (if applicable)
GRIT (Goods Receipt & Steering Inbound Traffic)
PKT Mexico Start-up
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· At least 5 years’ experience in SAP EWM as a functional IT consultant (process design, customizing and specifications for enhancements and new processes)
· At least 8 years’ experience in SAP WM(R/3)
· SAP EWM S/4 decentral experience
· At least 8 years’ experience in SAP Logistics (integration WM to IM, LE, MM, SD and FI-integration)
· Good Understanding of SAP Transportation Management
· Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Good understanding of SAP & SAP S/4 HANA (e.g., Solution Manager)
· Capable to analyse EWM / WM functionality by debugging code.
· Agile experience (e.g., scrum/kanban)
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Relevant degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field or similar qualification.
· 5 years’ experience as functional IT EWM functional consultant.
· 10 years’ experience as functional consultant in SAP Logistics Modules
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· We work in a DevOps team together with international IT and business product teams:
· Close coordination with developers to make go lives safe and successful.
· Following up on incident tickets to make long term improvement.
· Actively making suggestions to reduce the number of problem tickets.
· Proactive improvements in daily IT operations.
WHAT DO WE OFFER YOU?
· Cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes
· Flexible working of 1960 hours in a 12-month period
· High Work-Life balance
· Remote / On-site work location flexibility
· Highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment
· Modern, state-of-the-art offices
· Dynamic Global Team collaboration
· Application of the Agile Working Model Methodology
Desired Skills:
- SAP EWM
- SAP Functional Consultant
- EWM