Senior Data Scientist

An exciting opportunity to join a software consulting house with over 3 decades of tech driven solutions using the latest cutting-edge technology. Our client is seeking a Data Scientist with a strong background in machine learning. The ideal candidate must be willing to travel to the office daily.

Responsibilities:

Data Analysis and Modelling:

Develop and deploy machine learning and artificial intelligence models and algorithms to extract insights, predict outcomes, and optimize processes

Conduct in-depth data analysis, data exploration, and data preprocessing to extract valuable information from large datasets

Apply statistical techniques and hypothesis testing to validate findings

Data Strategy and Planning:

Collaborate with stakeholders to define data-driven objectives and formulate data strategies aligned with business goals

Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) and establish data collection and measurement protocols

Feature Engineering:

Engineer features and create data pipelines to prepare and clean data for modelling

Work with data engineering teams to ensure data availability and quality

Model Evaluation and Deployment:

Evaluate model performance and fine-tune models for improved accuracy

Deploy models in production environments and monitor their ongoing performance

Implement best practices for model version control and management

Ensure proven models are integrated into business processes and software products removing the requirement for human intervention to implement the model within their respective businesses

Cross-Functional Collaboration:

Collaborate with business analysts, data engineers, and domain experts to understand and address specific business problems

Communicate findings and insights to non-technical stakeholders in a clear and actionable manner

Leadership and Mentorship:

Provide leadership and mentorship to junior data scientists

Participate in knowledge-sharing and training programs to enhance the data science capabilities of the team

Foster a collaborative and innovative work environment

Data Privacy and Compliance:

Ensure data privacy and compliance with relevant regulations and best practices

Develop and enforce data security protocols

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, Data Science, or a related field

4+ Years experience in data science roles, including hands-on experience with machine learning, deep learning, and statistical analysis

Proficiency in data analysis and machine learning tools and libraries e.g. Python, R

Strong programming skills and knowledge of data manipulation and visualization

Expertise in data preprocessing, feature engineering, and model evaluation

Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills to effectively collaborate with various stakeholders

Relevant certifications e.g. Certified Data Scientist etc. are a plus

