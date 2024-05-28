Senior Full Stack Developer – (Remote) (Node.js, GraphQL, Postgres, React, Typescript)

ENVIRONMENT:

Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey with a dynamic company that values innovation, creativity, and passion? Our client is an immersive and transformative music player and community platform designed for the electronic music community. They are seeking a highly skilled Senior Full Stack Developer to join their team. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in both frontend and backend development, with expertise in Node.js, GraphQL, Postgres, React, and Typescript. You will play a crucial role in developing and enhancing their music streaming platform, collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software solutions that elevate the user experience and drive innovation.

DUTIES:

Design, develop, and maintain scalable and efficient backend services using Node.js and GraphQL.

Work with PostgresDB to manage data storage solutions, ensuring data integrity and optimal performance.

Develop and enhance user interfaces using React and Typescript, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other developers to define and implement new features and improvements.

Ensure code quality, maintainability, and scalability through code reviews, testing, and best practices.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues, optimizing performance across the entire stack.

Stay up to date with the latest industry trends and technologies to drive continuous improvement.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer, with a strong portfolio of relevant projects.

Expertise in Node.js and GraphQL for backend development.

Proficiency in PostgresDB and SQL for database management.

Advanced skills in React and Typescript for frontend development.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs, Websockets, and other web technologies.

Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git) and collaborative development workflows.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience).

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with cloud services (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and CI/CD pipelines.

Knowledge of modern DevOps practices and containerization (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).

Familiarity with Agile methodologies and project management tools (e.g., JIRA, Trello).

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

