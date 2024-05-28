As a Senior Solutions Architect:
- You are responsible for leading the design and assisting with the implementation of complex technology solutions that meet current and future business needs.
- In addition to technology components, solution architecture advises on changes to services, processes, organisation, and operating models.
- You will be working closely with clients and cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and ensuring technology solutions meet those requirements.
- You will work with senior engineers and Technical Leads across the division(s) to realise solutions.
- Make sure designing of systems consider relevant architectures, strategies, policies, standards and practices (including security) and those existing and planned solution components remain compatible.
- You will be responsible for estimating the technical feasibility of high-level backlog items and projects and provide high-level impact assessments.
- You will be required to investigate new technologies, understand their importance and relevance to the organization.
- You will be required to provide justifications for new technologies by engaging with other Architects in various Architectural Forums.
- You will be required to provide cost estimates and evaluations in the context solutions and the procurement of new technologies.
- Should have experience working with different technologies, such as web services, databases, and cloud computing. In addition to that architectural pattern such as microservices/monolithic systems.
Qualifications
- Diploma in IT or Computer Science.
- Certification in Cloud Application Design and Development (advantageous).
- TOGAF (optional)
Experience
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Solution Architecture or 10+ years in software development.
- Experience and understanding of architectural styles like microservices and monoliths.
- Experience in various architectural patterns (example Event Driven Architectures).
- Documentation tools like Confluence, [URL Removed] EA Sparx, Visio, Yed or similar.
- Experience with designing or building highly available and scalable systems.
- Proficient understanding of Cloud services (AWS advantageous).
- Experience designing, developing, and implementing cloud solutions on Cloud platforms (advantageous).5
- Exceptional knowledge of Webservice, Java, Nest JS, REST, AWS, C# .Net (advantageous).
- CI/CD knowledge.
- Solid understanding of Agile methodologies, SCRUM experience would be advantageous.
- RDBMS experience.
- Experience working with NoSQL databases.
- Experience in distributed caching technologies.
- Exposure to full life cycle systems development.
- Solid understanding of Industry recommended Software Engineering Principles.
- Solid development background (advantageous).
- Competent development in Java, Python, Node.js (advantageous).
Technical Competencies
- Customer Oriented.
- Architectural Design.
- Micro-Services Architecture.
- Cloud Architecture and Development.
- High Availability and Fault Tolerant Application Development and System Design.
- Software Engineering Principles.
- Software Risk Governance.
- Lead the development of architectures for complex systems, ensuring consistency with specified requirements agreed with both external, and internal customers.
- Take full responsibility for the balance between functional, service quality and systems management requirements within a significant area of the organisation.
- Establish policy and strategy for the selection of systems architecture components, and coordinates design activities, promoting the discipline to ensure consistency.
- Ensure that appropriate standards (corporate, industry, national and international) are adhered to.
- Within a business change programme, manage the target design, policies and standards, working proactively to maintain a stable, viable architecture and ensure consistency of design across projects within the programme.
- Create high-level impact assessments for backlog items.
- Identify the communications needs of each stakeholder group in conjunction with business owners and subject matter experts.
- Translate communications/stakeholder engagement strategies into specific tasks.
- Facilitate open communication and discussion between stakeholders, acting as a single point of contact by developing, maintaining and working to stakeholder engagement strategies and plans.
- Engage with other Architects across the Group to realise solutions spanning multiple organization units.
- Engage with third parties, both local and international, to procure, understand, and guide the implementation of said third party technologies.
- Build and maintain relations with internal and third parties.
- Assist local or team-based standards for programming tools and techniques, including security guidelines, and the selection of appropriate development methods.
- Advise on application of standards and methods and ensures compliance.
- Take technical responsibility for all stages and/or iterations in a software development project, providing method specific technical advice and guidance to project stakeholders.
- Assign work packages, monitors performance and manages change control dynamically, to optimise productivity.
- Provide advice, guidance and assistance to less experienced colleagues as required.
- Strategically run POCs to assess various technologies and patterns for implementation or to write a reference implementation for development teams.
- Provide guidance to the delivery team on solutions.
- Provide guidance to the Product team and the wider organization on strategic decisions.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management