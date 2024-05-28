Senior Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 28, 2024

As a Senior Solutions Architect:

  • You are responsible for leading the design and assisting with the implementation of complex technology solutions that meet current and future business needs.

  • In addition to technology components, solution architecture advises on changes to services, processes, organisation, and operating models.

  • You will be working closely with clients and cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and ensuring technology solutions meet those requirements.

  • You will work with senior engineers and Technical Leads across the division(s) to realise solutions.

  • Make sure designing of systems consider relevant architectures, strategies, policies, standards and practices (including security) and those existing and planned solution components remain compatible.

  • You will be responsible for estimating the technical feasibility of high-level backlog items and projects and provide high-level impact assessments.

  • You will be required to investigate new technologies, understand their importance and relevance to the organization.

  • You will be required to provide justifications for new technologies by engaging with other Architects in various Architectural Forums.

  • You will be required to provide cost estimates and evaluations in the context solutions and the procurement of new technologies.

  • Should have experience working with different technologies, such as web services, databases, and cloud computing. In addition to that architectural pattern such as microservices/monolithic systems.

Qualifications

  • Diploma in IT or Computer Science.

  • Certification in Cloud Application Design and Development (advantageous).

  • TOGAF (optional)

Experience

  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Solution Architecture or 10+ years in software development.

  • Experience and understanding of architectural styles like microservices and monoliths.

  • Experience in various architectural patterns (example Event Driven Architectures).

  • Documentation tools like Confluence, [URL Removed] EA Sparx, Visio, Yed or similar.

  • Experience with designing or building highly available and scalable systems.

  • Proficient understanding of Cloud services (AWS advantageous).

  • Experience designing, developing, and implementing cloud solutions on Cloud platforms (advantageous).5

  • Exceptional knowledge of Webservice, Java, Nest JS, REST, AWS, C# .Net (advantageous).

  • CI/CD knowledge.

  • Solid understanding of Agile methodologies, SCRUM experience would be advantageous.

  • RDBMS experience.

  • Experience working with NoSQL databases.

  • Experience in distributed caching technologies.

  • Exposure to full life cycle systems development.

  • Solid understanding of Industry recommended Software Engineering Principles.

  • Solid development background (advantageous).

  • Competent development in Java, Python, Node.js (advantageous).

Technical Competencies

  • Customer Oriented.

  • Architectural Design.

  • Micro-Services Architecture.

  • Cloud Architecture and Development.

  • High Availability and Fault Tolerant Application Development and System Design.

  • Software Engineering Principles.

  • Software Risk Governance.

  • Lead the development of architectures for complex systems, ensuring consistency with specified requirements agreed with both external, and internal customers.

  • Take full responsibility for the balance between functional, service quality and systems management requirements within a significant area of the organisation.

  • Establish policy and strategy for the selection of systems architecture components, and coordinates design activities, promoting the discipline to ensure consistency.

  • Ensure that appropriate standards (corporate, industry, national and international) are adhered to.

  • Within a business change programme, manage the target design, policies and standards, working proactively to maintain a stable, viable architecture and ensure consistency of design across projects within the programme.

  • Create high-level impact assessments for backlog items.

  • Identify the communications needs of each stakeholder group in conjunction with business owners and subject matter experts.

  • Translate communications/stakeholder engagement strategies into specific tasks.

  • Facilitate open communication and discussion between stakeholders, acting as a single point of contact by developing, maintaining and working to stakeholder engagement strategies and plans.

  • Engage with other Architects across the Group to realise solutions spanning multiple organization units.

  • Engage with third parties, both local and international, to procure, understand, and guide the implementation of said third party technologies.

  • Build and maintain relations with internal and third parties.

  • Assist local or team-based standards for programming tools and techniques, including security guidelines, and the selection of appropriate development methods.

  • Advise on application of standards and methods and ensures compliance.

  • Take technical responsibility for all stages and/or iterations in a software development project, providing method specific technical advice and guidance to project stakeholders.

  • Assign work packages, monitors performance and manages change control dynamically, to optimise productivity.

  • Provide advice, guidance and assistance to less experienced colleagues as required.

  • Strategically run POCs to assess various technologies and patterns for implementation or to write a reference implementation for development teams.

  • Provide guidance to the delivery team on solutions.

  • Provide guidance to the Product team and the wider organization on strategic decisions.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

