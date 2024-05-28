Senior Test Analyst (CPT/PTA) – Gauteng Pretoria

May 28, 2024

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Analyse/ assimilate project documentation to build a thorough understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases.
  • Liaise with business analysts, system analysts and developers in producing test plans.
  • Design and draw up appropriate test scenarios and test cases to implement the test plans.
  • Verify that test cases are performed against test plans to enable clear and accurate reporting of test results and progress.
  • Establish and maintain requirements verification documentation to specifically report on test coverage.
  • See to the automation of test cases for regression testing.
  • Actively collaborate with team members to continually improve on existing test methods and processes.
  • Provide feedback and input to management w.r.t. issues that may have bearing on the test strategies that the test department employs.
  • Review test cases and test reports by other team members.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.
  • An ISEB or ISTQB qualification or recognised equivalent.
  • 7 years tester experience.
  • 4 years test analyst experience.
  • 7 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

  • Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
  • Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
  • Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy.
  • Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link.
  • Experience with test automation tools.
  • Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software.

Personal Profile:

  • Self-starter with a passion for software testing.
  • Analytical with strong problem-solving abilities.
  • Organized, structured and attention to detail.
  • Work well under pressure in a fast-paced project environment.
  • Excellent time management skills.
  • Good communication skills (both written and verbal).
  • Ability to take the lead and run a small project
  • Ability to work in a team or alone.
  • Assertive, managing boundaries well.

Desired Skills:

  • test analyst
  • ISEB/ISTQB
  • SDLC
  • test design
  • test lifecycle

