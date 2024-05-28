Senior Test Analyst (CPT/PTA) – Gauteng Pretoria

Analyse/ assimilate project documentation to build a thorough understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases.
Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Analyse/ assimilate project documentation to build a thorough understanding of the business and technical requirements of systems to be tested. These typically include business requirements, functional specifications, process/data flow diagrams and use cases.
- Liaise with business analysts, system analysts and developers in producing test plans.
- Design and draw up appropriate test scenarios and test cases to implement the test plans.
- Verify that test cases are performed against test plans to enable clear and accurate reporting of test results and progress.
- Establish and maintain requirements verification documentation to specifically report on test coverage.
- See to the automation of test cases for regression testing.
- Actively collaborate with team members to continually improve on existing test methods and processes.
- Provide feedback and input to management w.r.t. issues that may have bearing on the test strategies that the test department employs.
- Review test cases and test reports by other team members.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.
- An ISEB or ISTQB qualification or recognised equivalent.
- 7 years tester experience.
- 4 years test analyst experience.
- 7 years’ experience within SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.
Skills and Knowledge requirements:
- Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle, from test design to final delivery, for an enterprise scale software system.
- Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
- Experienced in the use of scripting language, such as Groovy.
- Experienced in the use of test management software, such as Test Link.
- Experience with test automation tools.
- Experienced in the use of Bug life-cycle management software.
Personal Profile:
- Self-starter with a passion for software testing.
- Analytical with strong problem-solving abilities.
- Organized, structured and attention to detail.
- Work well under pressure in a fast-paced project environment.
- Excellent time management skills.
- Good communication skills (both written and verbal).
- Ability to take the lead and run a small project
- Ability to work in a team or alone.
- Assertive, managing boundaries well.
Desired Skills:
- test analyst
- ISEB/ISTQB
- SDLC
- test design
- test lifecycle