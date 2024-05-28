Senior Web Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a Senior Web Developer to join their team. The client specializes in creating operational mine management software for the mining industry and is seeking industry-savvy professionals.

Responsibilities



Assisting the web development team with all aspects of website and application design.

Assisting with the testing and maintenance of backend and front-end applications.

Brainstorming new tech applications such as digital storage and mobile technology.

Collaborating with developers to implement new web features.

Keeping up-to-date with the latest technology and programming trends.

Using user feedback to identify and correct problems with a client’s website.

Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, or a similar field.

At least 4 years’ working experience as a junior web developer.

Experience working with coding languages such as C#, .Net Core, and ASP.Net, SQL, Blazor.

Experience with JavaScript, MVC, Bootsrap, jQuery and ReactJS.

Solid understanding of web design and development principles.

Good planning, analytical, and decision-making skills.

Critical-thinking skills.

Flexibility in the workplace.

In-depth knowledge of software prototyping and UX design tools.

Goal-orientated and deadline-driven.

Benefits:

Contact Hire Resolve today for your next career-changing move.

You can also?visit the Hire Resolve website:?[URL Removed]?or email us:?[Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Senior Web Developer

Senior Web Developer

Senior Web Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position