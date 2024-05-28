Software Quality Engineer I & II (3832)

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyze, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Key Responsibilities

Reinforce and support the clients drive of Agile and nWoW’s of working into end-to-end project and development lifecycles:

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Report status of testing to the squad daily and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients.

Embrace collaboration and customer centered service design philosophies, to ensure quality, collaboration and customer focus are central focuses

Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.

Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to Our Client Values.

Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to now.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.

Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business

Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

Apply technical quality assurance skills to contribute to business excellence and success

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Contribute to Our Client Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

EQA nWoW profiles – Key skills

Software Quality Engineer

AGILE DEVELOPMENT

Benchmark skills: Computers and Electronics; Critical Thinking; Systems Evaluation; Monitoring; Quality Control Analysis; Programming; Operations Analysis; Complex Problem Solving; Systems Analysis; Active Learning; Technology Design; Engineering and Technology; Administration and Management; Updating and Using Relevant Knowledge; Organizing, Planning, and Prioritizing Work; Analyzing Data or Information; Thinking Creatively; Documenting /Recording Information; Scheduling Work and Activities. Coordinating the Work and Activities of Others; Coaching and Developing Others; Developing Objectives and Strategies

Lean Software Development – knowledge of this Agile framework and its core principles to remove excess from projects to provide work with business value.

Kanban Development – understanding of the principles of this Agile framework and its core practices used to visualize and revise work as it is being developed.

Extreme Programming – understanding of the values and principles of Agile Extreme Programming (Agile XP) and knowledge of the Agile XP core practices

DATA ANALYSIS

Benchmark skills: Reading Comprehension; Computers and Electronics; Systems Evaluation; Monitoring. Quality Control Analysis; Operations Analysis; Systems Analysis; Mathematics; Mathematical Reasoning; Updating and Using Relevant Knowledge; Processing Information; Analyzing Data or Information; Interacting with Computers; Getting Information; Evaluating Information to Determine Compliance with Standards; Interpreting the Meaning of Information for Others; Investigative. Attention to Detail; Analytical Thinking

Data analysis is a process of inspecting, cleansing, transforming and modelling data with the goal of discovering useful information, informing conclusion and supporting decision-making

JAVA DEVELOPMENT WITH J2EE AND/ OR SPRINGBOOT KNOWLEDGE

Benchmark skills: Computers and Electronics; Systems Evaluation; Programming; Complex Problem Solving; Systems Analysis; Technology Design; Engineering and Technology; Interacting with Computers

Optimize Java applications, ensuring UI/UX feasibility, and implementing API designs and architecture.

Have an understanding of web mark-up and expert knowledge of Java.

Optional C# and Python languages

OBJECT ORIENTATION (DEVELOPERS)

Benchmark skills: Computers and Electronics; Systems Evaluation; Programming; Complex Problem Solving; Systems Analysis; Technology Design; Engineering and Technology; Interacting with Computers

Knowledge of Object-Oriented design and programming in Java

PROGRAMMING

Benchmark skills: Computers and Electronics; Systems Evaluation; Programming; Complex Problem Solving. Systems Analysis; Technology Design; Engineering and Technology; Interacting with Computers

Computer Programming Skills are the skills which are required to program according to given constraints and satisfying all test cases with optimal space and time.

ROLE RELEVANT RELATED TECHNOLOGIES

Benchmark skills: Computers and Electronics; Systems Evaluation; Active Learning; Troubleshooting. Technology Design; Education and Training; Engineering and Technology; Getting Information

Experience and exposure of tools like Cucumber, Jbehave, Selenium, Appium, Soap UI, Jira: Basic to Intermediate

Soap and RESTFUL services.

Service Virtualization and use of hyperconverged infrastructure: Basic.

Performance and load testing.

TESTING PRINCIPLES

Benchmark skills: Computers and Electronics; Critical Thinking; Systems Evaluation; Quality Control Analysis. Operations Analysis; Systems Analysis; Troubleshooting; Engineering and Technology; Selective Attention. Interacting With Computers

Knowledge of the system and interface testing principles and processes, including testing, reporting, case management, results management.

BUILDING PARTNERSHIPS

Benchmark skills: Face-to-Face Discussions; Work with Work Group or Team; Social Perceptiveness. Communicating with Supervisors, Peers, or Subordinates; Coaching and Developing Others; Developing and Building Teams; Training and Teaching Others; Relationships; Cooperation

Developing and leveraging relationships within and across work groups to achieve results.

DECISION MAKING

Benchmark skills: Active Listening; Critical Thinking; Judgment and Decision Making; Complex Problem Solving; Mathematics; Mathematical Reasoning; Making Decisions and Solving Problems

Identifying and understanding problems and opportunities by gathering, analyzing, and interpreting quantitative and qualitative information; choosing the best course of action by establishing clear decision criteria, generating and evaluating alternatives, and making timely decisions; taking action that is consistent with available facts and constraints and optimizes probable consequences.

INFLUENCING

Benchmark skills: Instructing; Persuasion; Selling or Influencing Others; Persistence; Leadership

Using effective involvement and persuasion strategies to gain acceptance of ideas and commitment to actions that support specific work outcomes.

MANAGING WORK

Benchmark skills: Written Comprehension; Oral Expression; Face-to-Face Discussions; Work With Work Group or Team; Critical Thinking; Monitoring; Quality Control Analysis; Operations Analysis. Complex Problem Solving; Coordination; Time Management; Administration and Management. Organizing, Planning, and Prioritizing Work; Processing Information; Analyzing Data or Information; Scheduling Work and Activities; Coordinating the Work and Activities of Others. Judging the Qualities of Things, Services, or People; Coaching and Developing Others; Developing and Building Teams; Working Conditions; Adaptability/Flexibility

Effectively managing one’s time and resources to ensure that work is completed efficiently

TECHNICAL/PROFESSIONAL KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Benchmark skills: Deductive Reasoning; Inductive Reasoning; Active Learning; Learning Strategies. Education and Training; Thinking Creatively

Having achieved a satisfactory level of technical, functional, and/or professional skill or knowledge in position-related areas; keeping up with current developments and trends in areas of expertise; leveraging expert knowledge to accomplish results.

Experience of implementing QA solutions within a continuous integration and continuous delivery pipeline.

WORK STANDARDS

Benchmark skills: Deductive Reasoning; Inductive Reasoning; Active Learning; Time Management, Instructing; Service Orientation; Technology Design; Customer and Personal Service; Analytical Thinking

Setting high standards of performance for self and others.

Assuming responsibility and accountability for successfully completing assignments or tasks.

Self-imposing standards of excellence rather than having standards imposed.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Collaboration

Communication

Development

Implementation

Management

Planning

