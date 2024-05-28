Systems Administrator II – Gauteng Randburg

Ensure that the production/ service delivery meets set objectives as per the Service Level Agreements (SLA’s), customize, and to maintain and support Enterprise Systems Management tool in order to ensure availability, scalability and sustainability, in line with the clients business strategy.

NBThis System Administrator role will be expected to administrate the Voice-of-the-Client tools in the company, i.e. Cemantica (Client journey mapping) and Qualtrics (Client experience surveying and orchestration)Essential QualificationsNQF Level Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate PreferredIT Diploma or Degree; Product certification; or IT related degree such as BCOM Informatics or BSC Computer Science – Data management / Data science qualification would be beneficialEssential CertificationsCertification or Experience applicable to Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics) or relevant/similar technology

