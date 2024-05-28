Test Automation Engineer – Intermediate (5yr Fixed Term Contract) at Accenture

AUTOMATION TESTER

Location: Johannesburg/Cape Town South Africa

Are you ready to be part of a transformational journey that will reshape the digital landscape of Africa? A leading Pan-African telecommunications company is launching a groundbreaking Software Engineering Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team and grow your career at the forefront of technological advancement, as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa.

Automation Tester

Role Summary

Creates a testing strategy and participates in the creation of automated testing scenarios. Prepares and coordinates test plans and testing scenarios. Conducts necessary tests according to the testing strategy, registration of defects, control of elimination.

Key Responsibilities

Develop, implement and maintain the test automation frameworks.

Performing API Testing using tools like Postman, SOAP UI, and Rest Assured.

Mobile Application automation, including Appium and other mobile supported testing tools

Ensuring data quality in the test environments.

Monitoring of the test environment status e.g., data quality, scheduled and unscheduled downtimes, performance, and readiness.

Provide technical leadership and support the creation of automated tests.

Advise on innovative testing products and solutions.

Define and administer standard testing architecture, processes, and tools across all engagements and methodologies

Ensure quality practices across functional and non-functional testing.

Support the strategic direction of our Continuous Testing and Assurance Practice

Running of the quality engineering Community of Practice.

Review the scripting from the QA Engineers and ensure our agreed standards are met and maintained.

Ensure the infrastructure needed for our technical testing solutions is in good working order, fit for purpose, and used effectively and efficiently.

Install applications and databases relevant to automation and manage access to automation infrastructure and code repository.

Collaborate with other business units to understand how automation can improve workflow.

Gather requirements from clients, customers, or end-users to develop the best automation solutions

Lead and mentor junior Automation testers

Provide multi-level reporting across test delivery including senior stakeholders

Why join us?

We are a top employer in South Africa with certified excellence in employee conditions

We offer a transparent, fast paced approach career progression, with a focus on your strengths and continuous coaching from senior colleagues

You will benefit from working alongside Accenture experts who are solving some of the biggest industry challenges with innovative thinking and pioneering tools

Flexible work arrangements and a range of benefits including competitive rewards

You will have access to state-of-the-art technology that will give you the opportunity to deepen your existing skills even as you help create the latest business trends

You will also have opportunities to make a difference to the communities in which we work and live

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability.

We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes through our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at [URL Removed]

Qualifications

Relevant Bachelors Degree/ Masters Degree in Computer Science or IT related field

Experience

4-7 years relevant work experience

Test Automation framework development and maintenance

Test script generation and review

Test prerequisites compilation.

Test execution and recording.

High quality and accuracy in test automation delivery

Test status updates.

Test closure activities

