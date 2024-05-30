Afrimobility seeks visionary partners

Afrimobility, the venture capital arm of AKWA Group, is using Gitex Africa 2024 to show its support for innovative startups working to advance technology on the continent.

Afrimobility has made investments in several countries, including France, USA, Canada, Egypt, Senegal and Nigeria. The fund supports entrepreneurs in various fields such as HealthTech, DeepTech, GreenTech, Fintech and Agri-Food Tech.

In less than four years, Afrimobility has made 22 investments and recorded two exits. The fund benefits from AKWA GROUP synergies and network, enabling it to support promising startups.

A good example of this support is the partnership with the HEC incubator at Station-F in Paris, via the “50 Sprints” program, funded and sponsored by Afriquia. This partnership offers startups in Afrimobility’s portfolio a three-month acceleration at Station F.

Afrimobility also contributed to the creation of FastVolt, the first public network of charging stations for electric vehicles in North Africa, demonstrating its ability to support promising projects.

“Afrimobility aims to facilitate the African technology ecosystem by encouraging the sharing of knowledge and innovation between different regions of the world”, says Moulay Hafid Amrani, Managing Director of Afrimobility.

Afrimobility aims to be a partner for the visionary entrepreneurs who are building Africa’s future, offering them support and environment for innovation.