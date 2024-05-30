Apple Mac loses race with Dell and HP PCs in US

As of January 2024, there were roughly 331-million Internet users in the US and nearly 40% of them have at least one desktop PC in their household, while 68% own a laptop. But although US consumers are spoiled for choice when shopping for a PC, Apple`s Mac is rarely the top choice.

According to data from AltIndex, only 23% of PC owners in the US use Mac – much less than Dell or HP devices.

After a pandemic-induced surge in laptop and desktop shipments in 2020 and 2021, PC sales in the US have been constantly falling for three years primarily due to inflation and reduced consumer spending. In 2024, the US market is expected to gross $35,2- billion, the lowest figure since 2017. And while the number of Americans willing to spend money on a new personal computer drops, those who buy a PC rarely choose Macs.

According to a Statista Consumer Insights survey conducted among roughly 10 000 desktop PC and laptop owners in the US, only 23% own a Mac – much less than Dell or HP desktop PCs. The survey showed Dell leads the desktop PC market in the US with almost a 30% share among respondents who live in a household with a desktop PC. HP desktop PCs are also bought more than Macs, with a 27% share among respondents. Statistics also show that Asus and Lenovo are the least represented brands among US PC owners, with 9% and 6% shares respectively.

However, in the laptop category, the figures are different. Roughly a third of all respondents said they own an HP laptop. MacBook was the second top choice with a 29% share, while 24% claimed to be a Dell notebook user.

And while Apple`s Mac sales in the US trail behind HP`s and Dell`s figures, the US market still has the third-highest share of Mac owners globally. Statistics show Switzerland is the number one market for Mac sales – almost one-quarter of respondents have a desktop-type Mac in their household.

The UK came in second with a 23% share of Mac owners, the same as in the US. Australia and the Netherlands follow with 20% and 16% shares of Mac users respectively. However, these figures were considerably lower in other developed markets like Germany, France, or China – standing at 14% or 15%.