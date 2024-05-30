As the Backend Developer, you will be working with senior developers to develop and maintain high-quality APIs for web and mobile applications. You will collaborate with internal teams to develop functional and high-performance APIs, while working in a fast-paced environment. Ultimately, you should be able to assist in building the next generation of web and mobile applications.
Key Responsibilities
Requirements:
- 4+ years of backend development experience
- 2+ years of developing for NodeJS (Typescript)
- 2+ years of MySQL experience
- Experience writing integration and unit tests
- Experience in writing and integrating with 3rd party APIs
Advantageous Skills & Experience:
- Experience with:
- NodeJS frameworks (Fastify, [URL Removed] Koa, etc)
- Database ORM (Sequelize, TypeORM, Prisma, etc)
- DevOps Skills:
- Docker
- AWS preferred, alternatively GCP, Azure experience would suffice
If you are passionate about backend platforms and translating code into high-performance and scalable APIs then we would like to hear from you.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Back-End Development
- Cloud Computing
- Coding
- Javascript
- MySQL
- NodeJS