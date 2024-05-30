Backend Developer – Gauteng Arcadia

May 30, 2024

As the Backend Developer, you will be working with senior developers to develop and maintain high-quality APIs for web and mobile applications. You will collaborate with internal teams to develop functional and high-performance APIs, while working in a fast-paced environment. Ultimately, you should be able to assist in building the next generation of web and mobile applications.

Key Responsibilities

Requirements:

  • 4+ years of backend development experience
  • 2+ years of developing for NodeJS (Typescript)
  • 2+ years of MySQL experience
  • Experience writing integration and unit tests
  • Experience in writing and integrating with 3rd party APIs

Advantageous Skills & Experience:

  • Experience with:
    • NodeJS frameworks (Fastify, [URL Removed] Koa, etc)
    • Database ORM (Sequelize, TypeORM, Prisma, etc)
  • DevOps Skills:
    • Docker
    • AWS preferred, alternatively GCP, Azure experience would suffice

If you are passionate about backend platforms and translating code into high-performance and scalable APIs then we would like to hear from you.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Back-End Development
  • Cloud Computing
  • Coding
  • Javascript
  • MySQL
  • NodeJS

Learn more/Apply for this position