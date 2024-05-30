Backend Developer – Gauteng Arcadia

As the Backend Developer, you will be working with senior developers to develop and maintain high-quality APIs for web and mobile applications. You will collaborate with internal teams to develop functional and high-performance APIs, while working in a fast-paced environment. Ultimately, you should be able to assist in building the next generation of web and mobile applications.

Key Responsibilities

Requirements:

4+ years of backend development experience

2+ years of developing for NodeJS (Typescript)

(Typescript) 2+ years of MySQL experience

experience Experience writing integration and unit tests

Experience in writing and integrating with 3rd party APIs

Advantageous Skills & Experience:

Experience with: NodeJS frameworks (Fastify, [URL Removed] Koa, etc) Database ORM (Sequelize, TypeORM, Prisma, etc)

DevOps Skills: Docker AWS preferred, alternatively GCP, Azure experience would suffice



If you are passionate about backend platforms and translating code into high-performance and scalable APIs then we would like to hear from you.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Back-End Development

Cloud Computing

Coding

Javascript

MySQL

NodeJS

