Business Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Identifying, investigating, and analyzing problems faced by business; propose documented solutions that fully address the business requirements needed to optimize the business

Keeping abreast of market changes and internal system developments ensuring that all new processes align to best practices

Accountable for eliciting requirements and solution design through conducting requirement session (JAD), interviews and reviewing (extracting info) existing documentation

Collaborating with stakeholders to document business process maps, business requirement definitions and business requirements specifications

Developing and documenting detailed functional and non-functional requirements specifications in line with standards

Critically evaluating business processes in order to establish time and cost parameters and make innovative recommendations that will positively impact the business

Investigating and analyzing alternative solutions and propose the best approach to meet a business needs

Developing solutions that encompass the entire system (people, process, and technology)

Assisting in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements

Documenting the impact and interactions of business process and requirements to support system design and development

Contributing to the successful implementation of projects in order to achieve the business outcome

Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification

Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements

Identifying and analysing deficiencies, loopholes, etc. in operational processes and propose a way forward to effectively deal with them

Investigating and proposing process optimization opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency

Developing and maintaining productive working relationships with peers and organisational role players to achieve optimal cross process integration

Experience

5+ years’ experience of deep practical experience in a business analyst role with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations

Relevant degree (essential)

Insurance industry knowledge (essential)

Experience and sound knowledge of Agile methodologies and continuous delivery models

IIBA certification preferred

Prior experience with Life Insurance systems

Work experience with a policy admin system preferably one of those offered by one of the ZA vendors

Ability to extract and work with policy administration data

Competencies

Customer/ Stakeholder management

Business Acumen

Drive for Results

Leads Change and Innovation

Reporting and Interpretation

Collaboration

Strong communication

Impact and Influence

Self-Awareness and Insight

Diversity and Inclusiveness

Institutional Process Analysis and Redesign

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

IIBA

Life Insurance

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position