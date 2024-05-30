My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Identifying, investigating, and analyzing problems faced by business; propose documented solutions that fully address the business requirements needed to optimize the business
- Keeping abreast of market changes and internal system developments ensuring that all new processes align to best practices
- Accountable for eliciting requirements and solution design through conducting requirement session (JAD), interviews and reviewing (extracting info) existing documentation
- Collaborating with stakeholders to document business process maps, business requirement definitions and business requirements specifications
- Developing and documenting detailed functional and non-functional requirements specifications in line with standards
- Critically evaluating business processes in order to establish time and cost parameters and make innovative recommendations that will positively impact the business
- Investigating and analyzing alternative solutions and propose the best approach to meet a business needs
- Developing solutions that encompass the entire system (people, process, and technology)
- Assisting in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements
- Documenting the impact and interactions of business process and requirements to support system design and development
- Contributing to the successful implementation of projects in order to achieve the business outcome
- Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification
- Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements
- Identifying and analysing deficiencies, loopholes, etc. in operational processes and propose a way forward to effectively deal with them
- Investigating and proposing process optimization opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency
- Developing and maintaining productive working relationships with peers and organisational role players to achieve optimal cross process integration
Experience
- 5+ years’ experience of deep practical experience in a business analyst role with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations
- Relevant degree (essential)
- Insurance industry knowledge (essential)
- Experience and sound knowledge of Agile methodologies and continuous delivery models
- IIBA certification preferred
- Prior experience with Life Insurance systems
- Work experience with a policy admin system preferably one of those offered by one of the ZA vendors
- Ability to extract and work with policy administration data
Competencies
- Customer/ Stakeholder management
- Business Acumen
- Drive for Results
- Leads Change and Innovation
- Reporting and Interpretation
- Collaboration
- Strong communication
- Impact and Influence
- Self-Awareness and Insight
- Diversity and Inclusiveness
- Institutional Process Analysis and Redesign
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- IIBA
- Life Insurance
- Agile