Business Analyst at IQbusiness – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 30, 2024

IQbusiness is a leading management consulting firm.

We are currently looking for Business Analysts to join our growing Analyst Team.

Key Responsibilities and/or output areas include, but are not limited to:

  • Must have 6+ years of experience as an all-round BA (data, process, systems and business analysis)
  • Must have financial services experience as a Business Analyst specifically in Banking.
  • Experience in various project methods and principles (Agile, Waterfall, RUP)
  • Ability to transfer requirement documentation into user stories and integrate it into the Agile space.
  • Engagement across stakeholders and ability to run information-gathering sessions.
  • Gather, interpret, and document requirements (business, functional and technical)
  • Participate in the solution design process.
  • Participate in (ensuring/enabling) data integrity, quality, and governance.
  • Define the success criteria, document test cases, and provide support across the test environments.
  • Analyse, deconstruct and map existing and new business processes.
  • Align data sources, flows, storage, and reporting.
  • Assistance on solution delivery on implementation and training.

Education Qualification:

  • Matric
  • University Qualification, Certificate or Diploma, aligned to relevant experience – Relevant Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma / recognised qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.

Skills:

  • Formal or practical experience in the BABOK
  • Multiple process notations
  • Business Writing Skills
  • Presentation and Facilitation Skills
  • Data Modelling based on Entity Diagram Mapping
  • Repository-Based Modelling tools i.e., ARIS
  • Business Change Life Cycle
  • System Development Life Cycle (Waterfall, Agile, RUP)
  • Quality and Risk Management
  • ACORD Framework, SOA, TOGAF, ARCHIMATE
  • Experience with tools such as Confluence and Jira would be advantageous

Please Note:
As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.
IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.

Desired Skills:

  • Elicitation
  • user stories
  • activity diagrams
  • sequence diagrams
  • uml diagrams
  • process flows
  • Process Mapping
  • JAD sessions
  • requirements gathering
  • functional specification
  • BRD

Learn more/Apply for this position