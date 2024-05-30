Business/Data Analyst

We are currently seeking a highly analytical and detail-oriented Business/Data Analyst with a strong foundation in statistical analysis, data modeling, and business intelligence. Adept at transforming data into actionable insights to drive business decisions and improve operational efficiency.

What you will do:

Run reports on BI Tool for the UK/Europe Customer Base and any ad-hoc reports required. Where necessary covering for the Business Intelligence Data Analyst Africa during time of absence.

The Data Analyst will also be developing their own reports as well using the datasets provided by the Data Team.

Analyse the data produced to give insight and trend analysis to support the growth of revenue and customer satisfaction.

Identify potential impacts to the business as a result of business change.

Provision of data to support measurement of performance KPIs.

Create reports for weekly, monthly, and annual governance meetings, working closely with the Customer Engagement Team.

Ensure data accuracy and integrity and investigate and raise integrity issues with IT and line manager.

Support in the preparation of business cases.

Reporting. Sales performance by airline; destination and other parameters. Trend analysis. Digital marketing analysis and tracking of promotional and campaign activity. Analysis of customer satisfaction data – C Sat and CITA. Analysis to assess the impact of business change. Delivery of daily/ weekly/ monthly/ quarterly reports to business stakeholders. Rebates and supplier sales.

Create detailed requirement documents for New Reports to be created by IT.

Other work/ tasks as directed by the line manager.

Your Expertise:

3 years’ experience in a related field i.e., Data Visualization and Analytics.

Consolidation of data from multiple data sources.

Internal and external stakeholder management enabling delivery of business objectives.

Working with businesses to shape and their business strategies, improve operational efficiency and performance.

Power BI or Tableau

Advantageous:

Experience in a retail environment

Data Modelling

MS Excel/PowerPoint

Qualifications Required:

Matric/Grade 12

Educated to degree level or equivalent

Personal Attributes:

Computer literacy: Reporting/Dashboard Tool (Power BI or Tableau) – Good knowledge and experience are required. MS Excel – must have demonstrable skills either through certification or experience; preferably Advanced Level. MS PowerPoint – must be able to summarise data analysis to communicate key messages in an engaging manner. MS Word to enable report writing. Sound knowledge of business models, preferably in a retail environment. Able to assimilate new information quickly and understand business impact. Ability to present analysis and insights as required, both internally and externally to individuals and groups. Well-developed interpersonal skills to enable teamwork and a customer-oriented approach. Effective written communication skills. Data modeling would be an advantage.

Attributes: Critical thinking skills – interpret, evaluate, and analyze data; make judgments on whether something is right or wrong Analytical and methodical – logical thinker; able to identify issues, trends, and solutions. Ability to work under pressure and organize work to meet deadlines. High level of accuracy with attention to detail. Precise, structured, and disciplined.

Behavioural: Results driven – Completion of tasks to drive resolution of issues and continuous improvement. Well-developed time management, planning, and coordinating skills. Ability to cope with and handle variable workload which can be heavy at times. Proactive and creative thinker with tenacity and drive for achievement. Able to self-correct and be flexible/ adapt to change. Ability to work without close supervision. Ability to work as part of a team. Ethical and honest.



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Remote but able to commute to Head Office as and when required (JHB, Bryanston)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

