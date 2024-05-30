Business/Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 30, 2024

We are currently seeking a highly analytical and detail-oriented Business/Data Analyst with a strong foundation in statistical analysis, data modeling, and business intelligence. Adept at transforming data into actionable insights to drive business decisions and improve operational efficiency.

What you will do:

  • Run reports on BI Tool for the UK/Europe Customer Base and any ad-hoc reports required. Where necessary covering for the Business Intelligence Data Analyst Africa during time of absence.

  • The Data Analyst will also be developing their own reports as well using the datasets provided by the Data Team.

  • Analyse the data produced to give insight and trend analysis to support the growth of revenue and customer satisfaction.

  • Identify potential impacts to the business as a result of business change.

  • Provision of data to support measurement of performance KPIs.

  • Create reports for weekly, monthly, and annual governance meetings, working closely with the Customer Engagement Team.

  • Ensure data accuracy and integrity and investigate and raise integrity issues with IT and line manager.

  • Support in the preparation of business cases.

  • Reporting.

    • Sales performance by airline; destination and other parameters.

    • Trend analysis.

    • Digital marketing analysis and tracking of promotional and campaign activity.

    • Analysis of customer satisfaction data – C Sat and CITA.

    • Analysis to assess the impact of business change.

    • Delivery of daily/ weekly/ monthly/ quarterly reports to business stakeholders.

    • Rebates and supplier sales.

  • Create detailed requirement documents for New Reports to be created by IT.

  • Other work/ tasks as directed by the line manager.

Your Expertise:

  • 3 years’ experience in a related field i.e., Data Visualization and Analytics.

  • Consolidation of data from multiple data sources.

  • Internal and external stakeholder management enabling delivery of business objectives.

  • Working with businesses to shape and their business strategies, improve operational efficiency and performance.

  • Power BI or Tableau

Advantageous:

  • Experience in a retail environment

  • Data Modelling

  • MS Excel/PowerPoint

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric/Grade 12

  • Educated to degree level or equivalent

Personal Attributes:

  • Computer literacy:

    • Reporting/Dashboard Tool (Power BI or Tableau) – Good knowledge and experience are required.

    • MS Excel – must have demonstrable skills either through certification or experience; preferably Advanced Level.

    • MS PowerPoint – must be able to summarise data analysis to communicate key messages in an engaging manner.

    • MS Word to enable report writing.

    • Sound knowledge of business models, preferably in a retail environment.

    • Able to assimilate new information quickly and understand business impact.

    • Ability to present analysis and insights as required, both internally and externally to individuals and groups.

    • Well-developed interpersonal skills to enable teamwork and a customer-oriented approach.

    • Effective written communication skills.

    • Data modeling would be an advantage.

  • Attributes:

    • Critical thinking skills – interpret, evaluate, and analyze data; make judgments on whether something is right or wrong

    • Analytical and methodical – logical thinker; able to identify issues, trends, and solutions.

    • Ability to work under pressure and organize work to meet deadlines.

    • High level of accuracy with attention to detail.

    • Precise, structured, and disciplined.

  • Behavioural:

    • Results driven – Completion of tasks to drive resolution of issues and continuous improvement.

    • Well-developed time management, planning, and coordinating skills.

    • Ability to cope with and handle variable workload which can be heavy at times.

    • Proactive and creative thinker with tenacity and drive for achievement.

    • Able to self-correct and be flexible/ adapt to change.

    • Ability to work without close supervision.

    • Ability to work as part of a team.

    • Ethical and honest.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position

  • Location: Remote but able to commute to Head Office as and when required (JHB, Bryanston)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

