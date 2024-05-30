Cloud Database Engineer – 2509

A Large company in Pretoria looking for fill this urgent role.
- Contract
- Hybrid (2/3 days at the office)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· We are looking for a highly skilled, analytical Cloud Database Engineer to join our team at BMW Hub South Africa. You will play a critical role in migrating our on-Prem workloads to our databases hosted on OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure), Azure and AWS platforms.
· As a Cloud Database Engineer, you will design and implement cloud-based database solutions that meet the needs of the business, develop and maintain database migration plans, and work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Experience with Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.
· Expert knowledge of cloud architectures with a focus on databases
· Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, autonomous database on shared and dedicated infrastructure, provisioning and supporting of OCI resources (preferred)
· Optional PostgreSQL knowledge in cloud environment
· ITIL process knowledge and work experience
· At least 5 years of practical experience in Oracle database administration or development
· Fluent business English
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Sound experience with agile methods (Scrum, Kanban)
· Proficiency in additional European languages is a plus
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· Design and implement cloud-based database solutions.
· Develop and maintain database migration plans.
· Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.
· Ensure that all database systems are secure, reliable, and compliant with industry standards.
· Develop and maintain documentation for all database systems and processes.
· Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in database engineering and cloud computing.
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- Azure
- AWS
- PostgreSQL
- Agile methods (Scrum
- Kanban)