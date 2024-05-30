Epson demos eco-friendly printers, scanners

Epson is showcasing its full range of solutions designed to support the region’s key industries ay Gitex Africa 2024. Epson is also displaying a series of eco-friendly A4 compact scanners.

Recent Epson survey findings reveal that 74% of IT decision makers and users see a high demand for new scanning technology due to digitalisation, a growth that is leading to the global scanner market potentially reaching USD $2.68 billion. Specifically designed for smaller offices, remote workers, and eco-conscious organisations, Epson’s latest range of scanners addresses precisely the changing scanning needs as digitalisation is on the rise in the MENA region.

With the region’s growth industries including healthcare, logistics, and financial services relying on different ways to scan documents , Epson has created a dynamic range of new scanning solutions (DS-C330, DS-C490, ES-C320W, ES-C380W), built with up to 30% recycled plastic and delivering lower energy consumption to save office space as well as power usage.

“Gitex Africa is an ideal destination for regional IT decision makers to experience Epson solutions that deliver flexibility, efficiency, and impact in scanning, projection, and printing. Our range of compact scanners are a sustainable option, helping companies digitalise especially in key industries such as healthcare, hospitality, public sector plus support to businesses of all sizes such as SMEs and different work models from remote to hybrid. Our scanning solutions help with many day-to-day tasks including scanning passports, receipts, invoices, cards among the many…” said Ilias Azzaoui, General Manager of Epson French-speaking Africa .

As a pioneer in the ink tank system printing industry, Epson has extensive experience in developing and enhancing this technology, resulting in the creation of some of the finest refillable ink tank printers on the market. Epson’s ink tank printing technology ensures superior print quality, long-term savings, and promotes environmentally conscious printing practices. With over 90 million EcoTank printers sold worldwide and the 756,752 tons of CO2 emissions successfully avoided from consumables in this time, the innovative EcoTank product line solidifies its position as a leading range of ink tank printers. Among the models which will be featured at the GITEX AFRICA show are the EcoTank L15160, L6570, L14150, and L8160.

Business Solutions

The new flexibility required across the region means companies can project, print, and scan using Epson’s solutions to support all kinds of work models, from in-person and remote to hybrid. Epson has also successfully created a next generation hybrid workspace in collaboration with Al Jabra using solutions such as short-throw laser display solution, premium network scanner, and small workgroup printer. The hybrid workspace delivers increased flexibility, efficiency, and sustainability for many industries. The solutions on display are the EB-810E, Workforce DS-790WN, WorkForce Pro WF-M5899DWF | Business Inkjet | Inkjet Printers | Printers | Products | Epson Europe and PanaCast 50 Room System (jabra.com).

Education Solutions

Within one of the MENA region’s major growth sectors, academic institutions can create a fully integrated solution for classrooms using Epson’s ultra-short distance projectors, education document cameras, scanners and printers. Epson’s education technology solutions being showcased are the interactive projector EB-1485Fi projector, the Workforce Enterprise AM-C6000 printer, ELPDC30 Document Camera and DS 32000 scanner.

Immersive Experiences

The continued expansion of world-class professional sports and entertainment events taking place across the GCC and Africa is bringing in a greater demand for projection technologies and immersive retail experiences. As Epson aims to continuously innovate and expand in this sector, we will also be showcasing the world’s smallest 20,000lm laser projector, EB-PU2220B, with easy installation, light weight, and easy maintenance along with the ELPLX02S ultra short-throw lens for use in large spaces such as auditoriums, live events, concerts and conferences.

Art Solutions

Artists and photographers can benefit from Epson’s wide range of solutions to print their artworks, creating museum-quality works with Epson’s SureColor F100, SureLab SL-D1000, SureColor SC-P7500 and SureColor SC-T7700D photo printers.

Retail

With new malls and storefronts on the region’s horizon, Epson’s business solutions for the retail industry are designed to create an engaging, effective customer service through flexible solutions. At GITEX AFRICA 2024, Epson will showcase many Point of Sale (POS) printers such as the TM-m30II-SL, TM-P20II and TM-m30III compact and fast receipt printers, DM-D70 USB customer display, TM-L100 label printer. Consumers these days are seeking interactivity that elevates their shopping spree into an immersive experience with the help of digital signage solutions, which continues to offer impressive tools for a more creative and personal approach by retailers.