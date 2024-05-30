FULL STACK DEVELOPER (python /postgresSql/angular/django) – Gauteng Johannesburg

The candidate will be reposible for building and launching a full

web application (API and Frontend) using containers hosted in

AWS(the AWS infrastructure will be built out by the cloud

engineering team)

We have build a program that brings together several data

Problem to solve

Solution/Deliverable

Attractive Tech exposure

sources to generate costsavings

and optimisation models for

humancapital

related information.

We would like to take this program, currently written in Python,

to a Django backend with a Angular frontend. The DB,

currently in postgresql, will remain.

Candidates with Analytical python skills as well as Django and

Angular experience is preferrable

Desired Skills:

Python

postgresSql

angular

django

aws

restful

api

ml

data engineering

Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The client is in the financial service sector

