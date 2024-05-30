FULL STACK DEVELOPER (python /postgresSql/angular/django) – Gauteng Johannesburg

The candidate will be reposible for building and launching a full
web application (API and Frontend) using containers hosted in
AWS(the AWS infrastructure will be built out by the cloud
engineering team)
We have build a program that brings together several data
- Problem to solve
- Solution/Deliverable
- Attractive Tech exposure
sources to generate costsavings
and optimisation models for
humancapital
related information.
We would like to take this program, currently written in Python,
to a Django backend with a Angular frontend. The DB,
currently in postgresql, will remain.
Candidates with Analytical python skills as well as Django and
Angular experience is preferrable
Desired Skills:
- Python
- postgresSql
- angular
- django
- aws
- restful
- api
- ml
- data engineering
- Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- More than 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The client is in the financial service sector