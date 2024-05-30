FULL STACK DEVELOPER (python /postgresSql/angular/django)

May 30, 2024

The candidate will be reposible for building and launching a full
web application (API and Frontend) using containers hosted in
AWS(the AWS infrastructure will be built out by the cloud
engineering team)
We have build a program that brings together several data

  • Problem to solve
  • Solution/Deliverable
  • Attractive Tech exposure
    sources to generate costsavings
    and optimisation models for
    humancapital
    related information.
    We would like to take this program, currently written in Python,
    to a Django backend with a Angular frontend. The DB,
    currently in postgresql, will remain.
    Candidates with Analytical python skills as well as Django and
    Angular experience is preferrable

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • postgresSql
  • angular
  • django
  • aws
  • restful
  • api
  • ml
  • data engineering
  • Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The client is in the financial service sector

Learn more/Apply for this position