HP Inc readies for the future of work

HP Inc is showing its latest inpersonal systems, gaming, printing, and hybrid working solutions align with this year’s Gitex Africa theme: “Creating a bold future for Africa”.

Navigating the rise of Hybrid Work

As the world continues to witness the accelerated adoption of hybrid work models, research by global firm Quorica on The Future of Work shows that remote working is set to increase to 44% by next year from the current 36%. This apparent preference for hybrid work shows the need for businesses to be flexible and attuned to their workforces’ needs to retain talent and maintain productivity.

The ongoing adoption of hybrid models comes at a time when the world is also embracing generative AI as the new tech wave shaping businesses and industries at large. According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, AI is projected to likely expand Africa’ s economy by $1.5 trillion by 2030.

Ertug Ayik, MD of HP Middle East and Africa says: “We are truly excited to be participating at this year’s Gitex Africa, particularly as we share in the notion of creating a bold future for the continent. This is central to everything we do as a business and is in synergy with our equally bold ‘Future Ready’ strategy.”

AI’s potential to enhance work relationships

Despite the widespread adoption of hybrid and flexible work arrangements, employees continue to grapple with feelings of disconnection and digital fatigue. According to HP’s 2023 Work Relationship Index, just 27% of the workforce reports having a positive work relationship, with 83% advocating for a reevaluation of work dynamics. Workers in growing economies seem to be more open to AI, with 76% of knowledge workers believing that AI will make their jobs easier and 75% finding it will make their jobs more interesting, compared to 48% and 44% respectively in mature economies.

The Work Relationship Index also emphasizes the need for business leaders to guide AI integration into work processes, as it can be a catalyst for business transformation. Over 40% of employees feel uncertain about when to use AI and lack the skills to harness its potential, while the majority of business leaders and knowledge workers support training and upskilling. Many employees view AI as a means to enhance job satisfaction and streamline tasks, making access to appropriate AI tools, training, and technology essential for success.

Focus on impactful work

HP is on a mission to unleash the potential of AI, igniting significant progress across organizations. Introducing the industry’s broadest portfolio of AI PCs, HP is reshaping work experiences with personalized efficiency, transforming technology interactions in the workplace.

Ayik states, “We are excited to be the company that empowers people to thrive in work and life –powered by AI enabled solutions that are adaptable and flexible. By utilizing the best data science, AI, machine learning, and automation –we are equally excited to be at the forefront of what AI can bring for our customers in Africa and beyond.”

The new HP Elite PCs are the world's most advanced business laptops for collaboration and Z by HP mobile workstations are set to unlock new levels of productivity and creativity. HP has also delivered the AI creation center, the world's most comprehensive workstation solution for AI development, including Z by HP AI Studio co-engineered with NVIDIA NGC libraries enable data scientists to capitalize on AI creation. Alongside the vast AI PC portfolio HP has expanded its portfolio of certified conferencing room solutions and headsets with new Poly Studio solutions for more meaningful collaboration. HP delivers the world's first business PCs designed to protect firmware against quantum computer hacks powered by HP's upgraded Endpoint Security Controller (ESC) chip to future-proof sensitive data.